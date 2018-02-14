RadioandMusic
News |  14 Feb 2018 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

Music industry's Valentine's Day treat

MUMBAI: Valentine’s Day is not just a one-day celebration; it starts from a week before the day. The music industry too started getting into the zone of love and romance by releasing various soulful songs. There are a few releases that have been waiting for the day to come and finally they are out.

Taking you on a one-week journey, Radioandmusic has listed down songs released from Valentine’s week. These are not only romantic songs but various emotions of happiness and sadness that people go through on this special day.

Nishaa

Bas Tu Hai

Boond Boond

Tere Bina

Sanu Ek Pal Chain

Lamhein Beetey Hue

Shab Tum Ho

Barsaat Mein

Pehla Nasha

Tujhe Meri Yaadein

News | 14 Feb 2018

'Tujhe Meri Yaadien' is about hidden ray of hope: Akriti Kakar

MUMBAI: When you think of Valentine’s Day and Hindi music, we think of all the Pehla Nashas,and Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanams, that paint a hunky-dory picture. But, there are also broken hearts that are left bereft.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2018

I was nervous to play my music to Quadri Sahab: Darshan Raval on 'Shab Tum Ho'

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval, the young singing sensation has made a place in many young hearts. Thus, him not crooning a romantic number for Valentine’s Day is unimaginable. Thus, to keep up with his fans expectations this year the singer released Shab Tum Ho.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2018

'Soch' guitarist turns singer with 'Tere Bina'

MUMBAI: Popular guitarist Sushant Sharma, known for his work in songs like Soch, has made his debut as a singer with the romantic number Tere Bina.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2018

Jeet Gannguli releases first song from debut album

MUMBAI: One of the renowned names of Bengali and Hindi music industry, Jeet Gannguli has given Bollywood hit compositions in films like, Aashiqui 2, City Lights, Humari Adhuri Kahani and more.

read more
News | 07 Feb 2018

'Boond Boond' was an effortless recording: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Vishal Pandya's upcoming release Hate Story IV is set to be a musical treat and a gem from its musical box is out. The makers of the Hate Story franchise have released Boond Boond just in time for Valentine’s week.

read more

