For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Nov 2020 17:43 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Bismil's latest Punjabi song 'Ki kita' is a blessing in disguise

MUMBAI: After releasing original composition “Tere Bina” singer Bismil is all geared up for Punjabi song “Ki Kita” under White Hill Music, featuring Bismil, Aakanksha Sareen and Nawab Faizii.

The peppy song was written by Gulsher and music is given by GoldBoy.

Congratulations on your latest release “Ki kita”, Could you tell us the story behind it?

It was quite a memorable journey for me. I met this guy Gulsher (lyricist) randomly on Instagram and then I really liked his work as I always wanted to do a Punjabi song, he was just the right one. Then I composed it on my harmonium and then the team got together and worked really hard for “ki kita”. I have learned so much from this song. I think this song is a blessing to me.

Tell us more about yourselves as a band, the idea behind forming a band? Your bond with each other. Please elaborate.

In 2013 when I was in my college days. I used to watch so many concerts of college fests I always had an idea about forming a band. And then I met the right performer for that (Vibhor Hasija) We formed a band together and now it's been 6 years. Since then there's no going back. My band members are not just members for me. It's like a family to me. We eat together, party together, chill together and of course Fly together. I am blessed.

Watch here:

“Tere Bina” gained 5M views on YouTube, how do you feel?

It's such an amazing feeling to have 5M plus views on YouTube. I am glad people loved the song and that motivated me towards my next songs.

Upcoming projects?

I've started working on my next song but this time it would be a romantic one and then another song with my band. I have many songs in the queue.

Stay Tuned!

Tags
Bismil Ki kita Singer music Tere Bina
Related news
News | 27 Nov 2020

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature in an endearing love ballad for Durgamati - The Myth

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar will be featuring in a romantic ballad - Baras Baras alongside Karan Kapadia in her next release Durgamati – The Myth. The song gives you a glimpse of the budding romance between Bhumi and Karan’s character in the film which also marks their first film together.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

MX Player drops the episodes of its newest drama 'Beehad ka Baghi'

MUMBAI: Revenge is an emotion that can lead you to take many a drastic steps and bringing viewers once such rebellious story from the Indian hinterlands is MX Exclusive Beehad Ka Baghi, that has dropped on MX Player today.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Billen Ted drop carefree new single 'Satisfied'

MUMBAI: UK production duo Billen Ted have unveiled their new single ‘Satisfied’, out now on Black Butter.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Punjabi single 'First Kiss breaks all records

MUMBAI: Having directed some of the top rated videos featuring Guru Randhawa like 995 million views for Gabru, 930 million views for Lahore, 545 million views for Made In India and many more

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Fans praise Alicia Keys' cover of BTS song 'Life Goes On'

MUMBAI: There are plenty of covers of songs by K-pop giants BTS. But a new one by the hugely accomplished Alicia Keys got praise from fans and even the South Korean band tweeted their appreciation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Grammy chief CEO Harvey Manson, JR. responded to backlash from The Weeknd and Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: In spite of every curveball 2020 has thrown - one particularly tumultuous presidential election season, a disastrous pandemic of near-...read more

2
Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature in an endearing love ballad for Durgamati - The Myth

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar will be featuring in a romantic ballad - Baras Baras alongside Karan Kapadia in her next release Durgamati – The Myth. The...read more

3
MX Player drops the episodes of its newest drama 'Beehad ka Baghi'

MUMBAI: Revenge is an emotion that can lead you to take many a drastic steps and bringing viewers once such rebellious story from the Indian...read more

4
Nexus Records presents 'Oh Teri' by Its Simar and Vejeeta Music

MUMBAI: Grove to the sounds of Basshall! Nexus Records presents the single Oh Teri created by the talented Vejeeta and Its Simar. The song introduces...read more

5
Dhruv Kanungo: I decided to stop ignoring the voice within, and start doing what I loved i.e ‘writing stories’

Dhruv Kanungo, singer Arjun Kanungo’s first cousin recently penned down the story of Arjun’s single Waada Hai. He quit practicing law two years ago...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group