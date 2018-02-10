RadioandMusic
News |  10 Feb 2018 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

Ustad Bismillah Khan's son dies at 74

MUMBAI: Zamin Hussain Khan, the third son of eminent Shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, died in Varanasi on Saturday, family sources said. He was 74.

Khan was suffering from diabetes and other age-related ailments for some time, they said. He breathed his last at his home 'Kali Mahal'.

Like his late father, Bharat Ratan Bismillah Khan, he too, was Shehnai exponent in and was carrying forward the legacy, which slowly is on the ebb.

Family members informed that his funeral would be held at Dargah Fatmaan late on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, a son and five daughters.

(Source: IANS)

