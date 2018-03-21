RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Mar 2018 11:16 |  By RnMTeam

Google celebrates Ustad Bismillah Khan's 102nd birthday

MUMBAI: Search engine Google on Wednesday paid tribute to Shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, one of India's most beloved musicians, on his 102nd birth anniversary with a special doodle.

The doodle, designed by Chennai-based illustrator Vijay Krish, celebrates Khan against the backdrop of a geometric style pattern with his instrument aloft, sending a festive tune out into the world.

Born in 1916, in a family of court musicians in Bihar, Khan was so much in love with his music that he often referred to his shehnai as his wife. 

Famous for his common man behaviour and simplicity, he was a recipient of all four highest civilian award, including the Bharat Ratna, awarded to only a few musicians. 

He not only performed during the first Independence Day celebration in 1947, but his music was also part of the first Republic Day celebration in 1950, which continues to this day. 

"Though he started playing in public at the age of 14, Khan's performance at the All India Music Conference in Kolkata in 1937 became a defining moment in his career. 

“Three decades later, when he performed at the Edinburgh Music Festival, the shehnai acquired a global audience, and in the minds of millions, became synonymous with its player," the doodle page said. 

With a dream to unify the world with music, Khan passed away in 2006 in Varanasi where he spent his life. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Google Shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan Vijay Krish first Independence Day first Republic Day Varanasi
Related news
News | 10 Feb 2018

Ustad Bismillah Khan's son dies at 74

MUMBAI: Zamin Hussain Khan, the third son of eminent Shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, died in Varanasi on Saturday, family sources said. He was 74.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2017

Girija Devi: Queen of Thumri, jewel of Hindustani classical music

MUMBAI: Gifted with a resonating magical voice that captivated the refined listeners of Hindustani classical music for generations, Girija Devi played a key part in popularising and raising the profile of Thumri, that gave her the appellation 'Thumri queen'.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2017

Google Doodle celebrates iconic singer Selena Quintanilla

MUMBAI: Google on Tuesday dedicated a doodle to Latin music's most formidable star Selena Quintanilla with an animated singing cartoon of the late Mexican-American singer.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2017

Haven't dated in a long time: Harry Styles

MUMBAI: One Direction star Harry Styles, who was earlier romantically linked to celebrities like Taylor Swift, Caroline Flack and Kendall Jenner, says he "hasn't dated" anyone for a long time.

read more
News | 29 Mar 2017

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan pens down memories of 12-music maestros

MUMBAI: Legendry sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan has written a book on 12 legendary musicians of the country titled 'Master on Masters'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shemaroo Entertainment sees a shuffle at the top management
Shemaroo Entertainment

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India’s leading content powerhouse has elevated Hiren Gadread more

Press Releases
Boxout.fm celebrates turning one with three-day Boxout Weekender in Delhi

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

News
Delhi stays stagnant in RAM Week 9

MUMBAI: Week 9 in RAM ratings again sees no major hustle in terms of T.S.L, share per cent and rread more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jury shares thoughts on Artist Aloud Music Awards

MUMBAI: There has been significant growth in the space of Independent music and Artist Aloud, a Hungama property celebrates this success. They have...read more

2
Hoping 'metal' as a genre gets better audience: Nishant Hagjer

MUMBAI: Apart from being from one of the most beautiful regions in India, North East has also produced some unique musicians. One such musician is...read more

3
Mohammed Aman of Sa Re Ga Ma fame to perform at 94th Pratahswar

MUMBAI: Here is an amazing treat for all the lovers of classical music across the town. The 94th Pratahswar the morning raga series by Pancham...read more

4
Industry biggies support Harsheep Kaur's solo UK tour

MUMBAI: The renowned Bollywood playback singer Harshdeep Kaur, who has given the industry hits with her soulful voice is all set to go on her first...read more

5
Rahman launches Irshad Kamil's INK Band music series

MUMBAI: Oscar winning AR Rahman, on the occasion of World Poetry Day on Wednesday, launched lyricist Irshad Kamil's INK Band music series, via which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group