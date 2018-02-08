RadioandMusic
News |  08 Feb 2018 15:23 |  By RnMTeam

Seven city musical concert to be held in memory of Jagjit Singh

MUMBAI: Jagjit Singh served the music industry from 1961-2011. Best known as the king of ghazals, he was also a composer and music director along with being a singer.  

For Bollywood, the legend has sung songs like Hosh Walo Ko, Koi Fariyaad, Tum Paas Aa Rahe Ho and more which are fresh even today. On the occasion of his 77th birth anniversary, a seven cities musical concert has been organised starting from Mumbai on 8 February.

A special pack of a beautiful coffee table book, called Lightness Of Being with anecdotes from legendary lyricists, singers from the industry, a DVD of never seen before footage from his Paris concert and a documentary called Kaagaz Ki Kashti based on Jagjit Singh’s life, made by Brahmanand Singh will be launched on this day for the fans.

The documentary also features veterans like Gulzar Sahab, Subhash Ghai and Jagjit Singh’s wife Chitra Singh sharing anecdotes about the maestro’s life.

“While Jagjit was a man of depth and gravitas, he never took himself seriously. This is a small effort to pay a humble tribute to him. The book celebrates his life, music, success, failure, the pain and personal tragedies in all its glory, told through photographs and unheard anecdotes," said Bharmanand Singh who has organised the seven citiy musical concert. 

The evening is aimed to recreate and reinterpret the maestro's immortal, soulful and rare ghazals celebrating and bringing out the very essence of the magic created by Jagjit Singh.

