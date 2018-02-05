RadioandMusic
News |  05 Feb 2018 19:56 |  By RnMTeam

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Ishtehaar' will leave you enthralled

MUMBAI: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who needs no introduction is back in Bollywood with a track for an upcoming release Welcome To New York. It was three months ago when the legend grooved hearts of his fans with his single Banjarey under Times Music.

The latest Bollywood track Ishtehaar released under Pooja Entertainment will leave you spellbound with the Mere Rashke Qamar singer voice while it’s visuals showcases a range of emotions.

Music to this track is given by Shamir Tandon which will definitely soothe your ears. Along with the Qawwali king Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the song is also sung by Dhvani Bhanushali who made her debut to Bollywood.

Lyrics to the track by Charanjeet Charan marked it’s place while Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice will mesmerize you. The song video is a perfect blend of dialogues, eye-contacts, music and lyrics.

Speaking about the song Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said, “Ishtehar is a beautiful soulful rendition and it was a pleasure to sing to the music of Shamir ji and collaborate with Pooja Music for this song. It's great to witness a young girl like Dhvani who has a lovely voice making her debut and sing besides me. Shammi ji has beautifully composed the song with Charanjeet ji's lyrics giving it that magical touch.”

Dhvani Bhanushali says, “It is an honour to sing alongside Rahat Fateh Ali Sahab. It was great working under the baton of music director Shammi Tandon. It has truly been an experience that I will cherish forever. I am greatful to Pooja Music for the opportunity.”

Welcome To New York, a film by Chakri Toleti starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani is set to release on 23 February.

