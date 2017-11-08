RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Nov 2017 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan unveils 'Banjarey'

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Wednesday unveiled his new romantic single Banjarey, with actress Neetu Chandra featuring in its video.

The music video of the song, composed by Anupama Raag, released on the Times Music YouTube channel.

Khan said in a statement, "Having worked with Anupama before, I knew her lyrics would be as captivating as the ones of her previous compositions. I always enjoy working with such talented and dedicated individuals. I hope to pair with her in many more of her upcoming compositions."

The two worked together for the single Saware.

Raag said, "Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a fantastic singer, a tremendous co-worker, and knows exactly how to engage and mesmerise his audience. His reverberating voice has an eternal magic that hooks everyone who listens to his numbers."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Banjarey Neetu Chandra
Related news
News | 14 Oct 2017

I think live performances play a big role: Sumit Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: Known as the city of dreams, Mumbai is full-filling aspirations of artiste over the years now. With the same hope, Sumit Bhardwaj came to Mumbai and the city did not disappoint him.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2017

Singers and their airport controversies

MUMBAI: Celebrities have often been in news for having had a tiff with the airlines and the recent name to flash in this region is of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs host Aditya Narayan.

read more
News | 21 Aug 2017

Artistes are endangered species in Pakistan: Salman Ahmad

MUMBAI: Pakistani sufi rock band Junoon's frontman Salman Ahmad says Pakistan is a country where artistes are an endangered species.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2017

'Baadshaho' releases its first song 'Mere Rashke Qamar'

MUMBAI: Baadshaho a thriller movie directed by Milan Luthria releases its first song of the movie Mere Rashke Qamar. It’s the rendition of the original song with the same title; both the songs are sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

read more
News | 25 May 2017

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Zaroori Tha' music video crosses 200 million

MUMBAI: 'Zaroori Tha' sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the first ever original non-film music video to cross 200 million views on YouTube/Vevo. This is truly a momentous achievement for Universal Music Group as this is the first original non-film music video to hit 200 million views. `

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud’s mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

News
Abhishek Maheshwari appointed country head of Walt Disney

MUMBAI: The Walt Disney Company in India today announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari read more

News
Prasar Bharati gearing up to mark its twentieth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Jingles and short film competitions are being held for current staff and former employread more

top# 5 articles

1
Demonetisation: They expressed the feelings of a nation through their music

MUMBAI: ‘Demonetisation’ was a shocker to many but only a few could express their feelings towards the BJP governments move. The ones amongst them...read more

2
Bass Camp to hit ten cities in its 16th edition

MUMBAI: One of the longest-running electronic music festivals in the country, and the only that showcases bass music, Bass Camp will travel to 10...read more

3
Jackson's 'No sleeep' production crew sued by homeowner

MUMBAI:  The production crew behind singer Janet Jackson's No sleeep music video is being sued by a homeowner, named David Tate, who claims that...read more

4
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan unveils 'Banjarey'

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Wednesday unveiled his new romantic single Banjarey, with actress Neetu Chandra featuring in its...read more

5
My music is a mix of emotions, contrasts, moods and science: Layer

Layer aka Chaitanya Bulusu grew up in the era of cassettes and radios that often played Bollywood songs. What changed his perspective to music was a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group