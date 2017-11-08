Rahat Fateh Ali Khan unveils 'Banjarey'

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Wednesday unveiled his new romantic single Banjarey, with actress Neetu Chandra featuring in its video.



The music video of the song, composed by Anupama Raag, released on the Times Music YouTube channel.



Khan said in a statement, "Having worked with Anupama before, I knew her lyrics would be as captivating as the ones of her previous compositions. I always enjoy working with such talented and dedicated individuals. I hope to pair with her in many more of her upcoming compositions."



The two worked together for the single Saware.



Raag said, "Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a fantastic singer, a tremendous co-worker, and knows exactly how to engage and mesmerise his audience. His reverberating voice has an eternal magic that hooks everyone who listens to his numbers."

(Source: IANS)