Elton John plans 'to retire from touring'

MUMBAI: Elton John is reportedly set to retire from touring.The 70-year-old singer-songwriter - who has suffered with poor health in recent years - is poised to walk away from touring the globe after 50 years and one final world tour, reports femalefirst.co.uk

The Rocket Man hitmaker spent two nights in intensive care and 12 days in hospital last year, after he contracted a ‘harmful and unusual’ bacterial infection during his tour of South America.

Elton John was returning home to Britain following a performance in Santiago, Chile, when he became violently ill.

Meanwhile, in 2013, he was forced to cancel a planned appearance at London's Hyde Park because he needed to undergo emergency appendicitis surgery.

