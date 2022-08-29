For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Aug 2022 18:51 |  By RnMTeam

Elton John releases highly anticipated collaboration with global pop icon Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Elton John and Britney Spears released their highly anticipated song collaboration, “Hold Me Closer.” The track is available worldwide now across all streaming platforms, listen here.

A joyous dance future-anthem dripping with summer abandon, “Hold Me Closer” sees two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record. The seeds of the collaboration were sown in 2014 when the pair first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. A subsequent tweet in 2015 from Britney Spears professing her love of Elton’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer” sparked the idea for the collaboration with Elton, and the stars finally aligned this summer. After hearing the first cut of the single earlier this summer, Elton John knew that Britney’s instantly recognizable vocals were the perfect touch to bring the song to life. Reaching out to her directly, Britney immediately said yes, and the result, “Hold me Closer” holds promise to be the song of the summer. The release of “Hold Me Closer” also marks the first new music from Britney Spears since 2016.

Elton John says: “I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears; She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we've created together.”

Britney Spears says: “I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

A fantastic surprise for Elton John and Britney Spears fans around the world, “Hold Me Closer,” produced by Andrew Watt, is a refreshing contemporary twist on one of Elton John’s most iconic hits, “Tiny Dancer,” which also features elements of other classic songs from his legendary catalog including, “The One,” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” “Tiny Dancer” remains as one of John’s most beloved songs and one of the standout tracks off his 1971 studio album Madman Across The Water. Immediately striking a chord with US audiences, the now triple-platinum record reached the US Top 50 song charts at the time of release and most recently was listed in Rolling Stone’s 2022 feature story on the “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.” Third only to “Rocket Man” and “Your Song” in global streaming numbers, the song was used to phenomenal effect and cultivated a massive popularity resurgence following Cameron Crowe’s classic 2000 film Almost Famous. Today, the song remains a fan favorite, taking pride of place in the setlist for his record-breaking global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

