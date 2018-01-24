RadioandMusic
Nakash Aziz to release his first single 'Heeriye' on his birthday

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous playback singer Nakash Aziz finally gets into the steps of independent music with his first single Heeriye. The multi-talented musician will be featured in the video apart from singing and composing the track. Heeriye , a love track is shot across some of Kashmir’s most exotic locations and is directed by Rohit Shukre, starring Shiv Pandit along with Nakash and a fresh face.  

“The video is about two dreamers falling in love and will transport the listeners back to the soulful songs we have heard decades ago. Nakash’s command over the music is great. He wants the listeners to go back to the melodious era and hence chose this song rather than a party number he is known for. This is Nakash's first single and he leaves any stones unturned for the same. Working with top-notch music composers across India has helped Nakash to gain a lot of experience which will be surely heard in this fresh composition,” said a source close to the singer.

Nakash credits his lyricist Sarim Momin for coming up with beautiful lyrics. He said, “Sarim has penned such beautiful lines, my music just went with the flow. The concept of this music video was in my mind from the last couple of years and I am glad that now everything has fallen into place perfectly. I am planning to release the single on my birthday, 24 February so that I can give my fans something in return for all the love they have showered over me.”

The singer has given the Bollywood music industry hits for Agent Vinod, Cocktail, Mastizaade, OK Jaanu, Fan, Meri Pari Bindu and more.

