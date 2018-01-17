Ragasthan returns with its third edition

MUMBAI: Rajasthan is turning colourful and musical in this cold weather. The state has already offered few beautiful music festivals and its next attraction happens to be Ragasthan. The desert camping festival in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan gives an experience of desert music, art, cinema and culture under the canopy of stars with a sense of letting go of daily life.

After a debut in 2012, Ragasthan had its second edition in 2014 and the third will happen from 23-25 February 2018. Over 2,000 life connoisseurs from over 37 countries are expected to travel thousands of kilometers to the middle of the desert, to experience three days of joy.

Brought together by a group of passionate individuals - Keith Menon, Supriya Sobti, Anshuman Jeswal and Sanmeet Singh - the vision behind the festival is to get people to visit the great outdoors and unite them with the universal language of music and art. To create a platform that showcases great new talent, an engagement with art, culture and adventure.

The Festival has three music stages - Morio (which means Peacock in the local language) is grand, theatrical and showcases rock, pop, hip-hop, world music and more. Birakha (‘rain’ in the local language) is the more personal stage, which gives closer access to performers and showcases Indie, singer-songwriters, and experimental artists through the afternoon into sunset. Then there’s Ammara (‘shining star’ in the local dialect) – the only way to stay warm at night is to find yourself dancing the night away where DJs and live acts from across the electronic music spectrum spin some of the grooviest dance tunes. With over 40 performances – and no overlapping stages you get a chance to catch each act live.