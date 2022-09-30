RadioandMusic
News |  30 Sep 2022 14:32 |  By RnMTeam

"This Is The Best Romantic Single To Groove To On This Navratri" Says Internet Sensation Deepak Joshi on his recently released song Pankhida

MUMBAI: Ahead of the festive season, Bollywood is delivering one hit after the other and surprising fans with music singles. Taking the cue, Girish Jain presents 'Pankhida', a super energetic and beautiful Navratri Garba song, sung by Saaj Bhatt & Prakriti Kakar and featuring Deepak Joshi & Prachi Vora, that'll get your feet tapping!

Deepak Joshi is stealing everyone's hearts with his outstanding performance in her new music video, "Pankhida". The actor wowed his fans with his skills after he featured in this music video.

The storyline of the music video is shot in a palace in Rajasthan and revolves around two teens smitten by each other while playing dandiya. The vibrant visuals of the song are packed with energetic dancers, among whom Deepak stands out with his charming expressions and smooth dandiya moves.

Sharing her excitement about her music video, Deepak said, "Working on Pankhida has been extremely reviving and music is one of the best mood elevators. It is one of those songs that can just get you in the mood for Navratri. I had a great time filming this song. This is the fact of life, in my opinion, as many people meet and become drawn to one another as they play dandiya. The song is a cute love story that happens while playing dandiya. Furthermore, Prakriti Kakkar provides the song's lovely voice, making it even more calming. She just got it right. This is the best romantic song to groove on this Navratri. I am amazed and delighted that the song has received approximately 3 million views worldwide in just one day.

Due to his dedication and passion for creating videos, the actor has garnered 5.5 million followers on social media. Deepak Joshi was recently seen in a music video, "Rote Rote Has Dunga" along with Choti Sardani fame actress, Akriti Agarwal. Apart from that, the actor has many more interesting projects under the pipeline which will be announced soon.

Navratri Akriti Agarwal Rajasthan Songs music
