Rita Ora to star in British movie

MUMBAI: Rita Ora has teased her next movie, which will be based in Britain and will feature home-grown talent.

"I can't give too much away but it's really exciting because it's based out of here and all the actors are British, so it's a really nice vibe," Ora told thesun.co.uk.

In 2016, Ora was rumoured to be in the running for a role in The Flash film.

The singer-and-actress was said to be playing reporter Iris West in the DC Comics movie, in which Ezra Miller plays the super-fast superhero Barry Allen.

However, Kiersey Clemons landed the role of the Picture News journalist who will be The Flash's love interest in Flashpoint. The film is slated to be released in 2020.

In the meantime, Ora has the new movie Fifty Shades Freed hitting cinemas next month, and she has even released a song for the soundtrack called For You, which features One Direction star Liam Payne.

