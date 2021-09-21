Rita Ora says next phase of her life is about protecting herself

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Rita Ora has shared that she was "burning the candles at both ends" and is very much a "yes" person, but is now making her health a priority.

She told Vogue Australia magazine: "I wanted things to happen then and now. I've realised that's not how life works.

"I exhausted myself. This next phase of my life, I'm protecting myself.A It's all really about making the right choices and focusing really hard on my work and my health."

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' actress also talked about how she has made "a lot of sacrifices" for her career in music, but it has rewarded her in many ways, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Ora said: "This is one of the best jobs in the world. It's unbelievable, the appreciation you get from making music, it's incomparable to anything I've ever experienced. But at the same time, you have a lot of sacrifices, a lot of time on your own.

"Music has been that fulfilment for me in those moments."

Ora, who is dating filmmaker Taika Waititi, said music has been there for her through "friendships, relationships, self-worth, self-discovering, confidence, independence, sorrow, loneliness".

(Source: IANS)