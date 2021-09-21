For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Sep 2021 14:59 |  By RnMTeam

Rita Ora says next phase of her life is about protecting herself

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Rita Ora has shared that she was "burning the candles at both ends" and is very much a "yes" person, but is now making her health a priority.

She told Vogue Australia magazine: "I wanted things to happen then and now. I've realised that's not how life works.

"I exhausted myself. This next phase of my life, I'm protecting myself.A It's all really about making the right choices and focusing really hard on my work and my health."

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' actress also talked about how she has made "a lot of sacrifices" for her career in music, but it has rewarded her in many ways, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Ora said: "This is one of the best jobs in the world. It's unbelievable, the appreciation you get from making music, it's incomparable to anything I've ever experienced. But at the same time, you have a lot of sacrifices, a lot of time on your own.

"Music has been that fulfilment for me in those moments."

Ora, who is dating filmmaker Taika Waititi, said music has been there for her through "friendships, relationships, self-worth, self-discovering, confidence, independence, sorrow, loneliness".

(Source: IANS)

News | 21 Sep 2021

'Lady Marmalade' singer Sarah Dash passes away at 76

MUMBAI: R&B singer and actress Sarah Dash passed away aged 76, according to Reed Gusciora, Mayor of Trenton. "Our resident legend and Trenton's very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away," Gusciora wrote on Facebook, reports deadline.com.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

Lady Gaga's 'Love for Sale' live stream event scheduled for Sep 30

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga has announced that her concert 'Love for Sale' , a global livestream event will take place on September 30, reports Billboard.com. She made the announcement on Monday night.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

Kamakshi Rai, Tallz's music video 'Thodi Si Dua' out on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Kamakshi Rai and music producer Tallz have collaborated to release their first song 'Thodi Si Dua'. The song was released on YouTube under the label Merchant Records. The song is a mix of Hindi and English Indie pop music.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

Indie artiste Shai's 'Read Your Mind' to release on Sep 21

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shai's (Shayaan Oshidaar) pop song 'Read Your Mind' is all set to be released on September 21 by Onstage Records Label.

read more
News | 20 Sep 2021

Singer Jazim Sharma releases new ghazal Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai under his label Jazim Productions

MUMBAI: Singer Jazim Sharma who is known for his amazing vocals and outstanding composition once again comes up with his new ghazal Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai under his label Jazim Productions. The Music video also features Anushka Ramesh in the lead.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

Games