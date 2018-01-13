Anoushka Shankar, Joe Wright split up

MUMBAI: Popular sitarist Anoushka Shankar of Indian origin and her husband Joe Wright, a British film director, have parted ways.

"I can confirm that Joe Wright and Anoushka Shankar recently ended their marriage. All parties are committed to the welfare and happiness of their two beautiful children and ask that their privacy be respected. No further comments will be made on this matter," a representative for Wright told pagesix.com in a statement from the couple.

In August last year, she had posted an old image of the couple happily together on Instagram. She captioned it: "Exactly seven years ago, my wonderful husband asked me to marry him. It was all perfectly romantic, until my first morning sickness symptoms kicked in and I proceeded to vomit for the rest of the day. This photo was taken a few weeks beforehand, on the day we found out we were having a baby."

But a few days ago, another post of Shankar read: "I said I loved you, and you heard me say you were not enough… you asked me to hold you tighter, and I heard you say I was not enough… how could we be enough for each other when we were never enough for ourselves? - new album idea scribblings #lyrics #newmusic #latenights."

The couple wed at an intimate ceremony here in 2010 in front of close friends and family.

(Source: IANS)