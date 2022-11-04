RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Nov 2022 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Anoushka Shankar announces India tour

MUMBAI: Acclaimed sitar player, producer, film composer and activist Anoushka Shankar will be returning to India for a three-city tour this December. With a flair for making the sitar speak a number of musical languages, the sitar-playing extraordinaire will be touring in support of her new music releases. The Mumbai event is organized by A Field Productions and the India Tour is curated by Alchemist Marketing Solutions and will mark her return to India after a 2-year pandemic hiatus, with her last tour on home turf being conducted in the year 2020.

Kickstarting on the 11th of December at Good Shepherd Auditorium in Bengaluru, followed by Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Mumbai on the 16th of December and culminating at SiriFort Auditorium in New Delhi on the 18th of December, the 7-time Grammy-nominated, genre-defying artiste will present the “Anoushka Shankar Project” which has been performing live since 2007.

Attendees can expect to be transported to a wide-ranging musical cosmos of modern electronic presentations inspired by lineage, followed by fiery acoustic and genre-bending compositions at the shows. Anoushka will be seen navigating through experimental and exciting new sonic vistas throughout her performance and presenting an invigorating perspective on Indian classical music.

In the first half of the evening, Anoushka will be joined by British electronic musician Gold Panda (aka Derwin Decker) in interpreting the legacy of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. The duo will form a collaborative bridge between the electronic and classical instrumental worlds inspired by and referencing several of the late maestro’s compositions

In the second half of the evening, a quintet of musicians comprising clarinettist Arun Ghosh, Carnatic percussionist Pirashanna Thevarajah, drummer Sarathy Korwar and upright bassist Tom Farmer will accompany Anoushka for an inventive exploration of selected works from her own repertoire including her recently released digital album Between Us...

Elaborating further on the India tour and her new music releases Anoushka Shankar shares, "I’m beyond excited to finally return to India to perform after such a long gap. I feel I’m in a different place musically and creatively now, and I can’t wait to share this new and exciting show with my audiences in India. I’m blessed to have a group of truly exceptional musicians joining me this time and I hope people enjoy the music!"

The evening will conclude with the release of a reimagined version of her 2013 track In Jyoti's Name from her album Traces Of You as a tribute to Nirbhaya on her 10th death anniversary while also saluting the indomitable spirit of women across the world.

Titled In Her Name, she will be performing the world premiere of this new song on its release day at the Mumbai show. This extended arrangement includes other, powerful female voices: the music features a new, specially-written poem by acclaimed poet Nikita Gill while the accompanying music video pivots around a powerful performance by Bharanatyam dancer Mythili Prakash, supported by artwork curated by artist-activist Shilo Shiv Suleyman.

Talking about In Her Name, Anoushka Shankar adds, “How is it that ten years after the heartbreaking gang-rape and murder that sent shockwaves of horror around the world, we are still inundated by stories of women who are attacked, murdered, policed, and unable to live in freedom and safety? The same ripping feeling in my gut that I felt in 2012 manifests over and over when I read of any one of these precious losses of life. With In Her Name, we have tried to broaden the lens across the current global female experience, fighting for safety, for freedom from fear and for freedom of choice.”

Recently, her latest album Between Us... which arrived via Nils Frahm’s LEITER label in July earlier this year, was performed at the Barbican, London to a full house on the 15th of October. Embracing the spirit of collaboration for which the celebrated sitar player is often known, the album features regular collaborator – and master of the Hang a.k.a. hand pan – Manu Delago alongside Holland’s Metropole Orkest, directed by conductor and arranger Jules Buckley, the renowned orchestra’s honorary conductor since 2020. The album was recorded in 2018 during a short run of shows in the Netherlands and is her first live album since 2001’s Live At Carnegie Hall. It gleans material from her four solo albums, 2005’s Rise, 2013’s Traces Of You, 2015’s Traveller and 2016’s Land of Gold – but also features the previously unreleased track Jannah. The album comprises of Anoushka’s compositions reinvented in a gloriously modern and new orchestral space.

Speaking about the Mumbai Event, Aditya Gupte, Director- A Field Productions said, “We are delighted to present eminent artiste- Anoushka Shankar to Mumbai for the show. The artiste will be performing a curated set of her compositions for the Mumbai audience post her hiatus. We are confident of providing music lovers with a soulful evening of music at the event.”

Anujita Jain, CEO, Alchemist Marketing Solutions echoed the sentiment, "We are elated to bring Anoushka Shankar to the fantastic audiences of Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru with a never-before performed set of music. "We have got a like-minded partner in Brookfield Properties for the tour. Alchemist Live opens its year after a long hiatus with a world-class production like this, ahead of the 4th season of Delhi Theatre Festival that would be announced soon.”

Tickets for the tour can be purchased on www.bookmyshow.com Prices start INR 750 upwards.

Tags
Anoushka Shankar music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Nov 2022

"Observing My Grandfather Roshan Taneja's Love, Passion And Honesty To Create Real Moments For Cinema, Grew Me As An Actor," Says Seerat Kapoor Ahead Of The Release Of Her Film Maarrich

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor, who is the granddaughter of Roshan Taneja, a renowned acting coach to many celebrities, and the pioneer of method acting in India, recalls her late grandfather's teachings.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Artist Sanjay Maroo makes a comeback into the indie music scene with these releases

MUMBAI: Indie artist Sanjay Maroo is making a comeback into the indie music scene in the country with a string of single releases that he has planned over the next few months. His debut album in the 90's "Tu Hi Tu" was a runaway hit and he was amongst the pioneers of indie pop in the country.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Singer Yogita Borate enthralls audience with her soulful voice

MUMBAI: Ghazal lovers witnessed a mesmerising performance by Yogita Borate, a classically trained singer.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Shillong Chamber Choir enchants audience at Interpol’s General Assembly

MUMBAI: The Pride of Shillong, Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) performed an exclusive show for Interpol’s 90th General Assembly, witnessed by delegates from over 190 different countries.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Experience the Magic of Jazz at NCPA with performances by Grammy-nominated musicians and bands

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is bringing the International Jazz Festival this year, with Grammy-nominated musicians performing to create some of the finest and highest standard Jazz, Mumbai has ever heard.

read more

RnM Biz

FY 2022 guidance: Believe now anticipates organic growth in excess of +30%, Adjusted EBITDA margin at c. 4.5% and solid positive free cash flow

read more

The Q strengthens its Zara Hatke proposition with its latest Unique Family Entertainer original series 'Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya'

MUMBAI: India’s leading Youth Hindi FTA General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to ramp upread more

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 5th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region As per CISAC Global Collection Report

MUMBAI: Capturing the worldwide study, CISAC has just released its Global Collections Report for read more

Red FM Launches World Cup campaign "Mere Desh Ki Jersey"

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere read more

IN10 Media Network’s ShowBox launches interactive original show this Diwali

MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Catch Badass Ravi Kumar aka Himesh Reshammiya in the biggest romantic dance party anthem ‘Butterfly Titiliyan’!

MUMBAI: Get ready for the biggest romantic dance party anthem with ‘Butterfly Titiliyan’ that has blockbuster written all over it. Composed and sung...read more

2
Toronto-Based Blues Rocker EMILY MAC finds her strength on Fiery, sassy new single “Whiskey Like Me”

MUMBAI: Watering oneself down to suit the fickle tastes of someone else is never a good idea, though we’ve all likely done it before. Toronto blues-...read more

3
Singer Yogita Borate enthralls audience with her soulful voice

MUMBAI: Ghazal lovers witnessed a mesmerising performance by Yogita Borate, a classically trained singer. The founder of Swarmegha Creations, the...read more

4
"Observing My Grandfather Roshan Taneja's Love, Passion And Honesty To Create Real Moments For Cinema, Grew Me As An Actor," Says Seerat Kapoor Ahead Of The Release Of Her Film Maarrich

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor, who is the granddaughter of Roshan Taneja, a renowned acting coach to many celebrities, and the pioneer of method acting in...read more

5
Anoushka Shankar announces India tour

MUMBAI: Acclaimed sitar player, producer, film composer and activist Anoushka Shankar will be returning to India for a three-city tour this December...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games