News |  30 Dec 2017 13:35 |  By RnMTeam

Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson sued

MUMBAI: Singer Bruno Mars and musician Mark Ronson have been sued for their hit single Uptown Funk.

Female rappers group The Sequence believe the song is ‘too similar’ to their hit single Funk You Up released in 1979, reports tmz.com.

The Sequence is seeking a jury trial and financial restitution as they believe that Uptown Funk has "significant and substantially similar compositional elements" of Funk You Up.

The group consisted of Cheryl Cook, Gwendolyn Chisolm and Angie Brown Stone.

They have demanded an undisclosed amount of money from Mars and Ronson for copying "Uptown funk".

This is not the first time when Uptown Funk has got Mars and Ronson into legal trouble.

In September earlier this year, a suit was filed by Lastrada Entertainment Company, Ltd -- the music publishing house that holds the copyright to popular band Zapp's 1980 song More Bounce To The Ounce.

(Source: IANS)

