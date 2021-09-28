For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Sep 2021 19:40

'Touch It' singer Kidi takes inspiration from Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Usher

MUMBAI: Trending song 'Touch It' singer Kidi has gained a lot of popularity with his new song.

The afro-beats infused high-life song ‘Touch It' is a single from his new album 'The Golden Boywhich'.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ghanaian singer Kidi (Denis Nana Dawmena) shared his excitement about the success of 'Touch It'.

When asked about 'Touch It' becoming a huge hit, he said, "So I set out to make a song to make the whole world happy. I didn't envision the song doing all what it's doing right now. I knew it was going to be successful, somehow I'm just so humbled by everything happening with the song around the world and what it's doing for me. I'm just so grateful."

Talking about the thought behind the song, he said, "I wanted to do a song that would get people moving their bodies when they hear the song. The moment you hear song, you couldn't sit still, you had to do something, you had to make an action or move your body someway somehow.

"I just wanted to let people know that there are problems in every day life, so enjoy life while you can because problems never end. There are different problems every day so while we have life, let's enjoy it!"

Kidi (28), who won the 'Highlife Song of the Year' for his hit single 'Odo' at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards, has achieved success at a very young age.

"Honestly, it feels so great. It feels amazing to be achieving great things at a young age. It just inspires me to do more because the journey ahead is so long and I have to keep going.

"I have to keep working extra hard, so I'm inspired right now. But what it does to me is it motivates me to do more you know. And I pray for strength, I pray for grace and wisdom to continue doing more and achieving more success," Kidi said.

He then went on to win the Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards and Album of the Year for his debut album 'Sugar' at the 2020 Ghana Music Awards.

The singer-songwriter-producer takes inspiration from international singers.

"I personally take inspiration from a lot of artistes, from Chris Brown to Usher to Bruno Mars. There are so many artistes doing amazing wortk around the world," Kidi signed off.

(Source: IANS)

