DJ Shadow and DJ Saira to perform at Imagica New Year bash

MUMBAI: New Year is here and the big question is, where's the party? Well, the biggest party is at Imagica this 31st.

DJ Shadow from Dubai and DJ Saira will be your music saviours on the New Year's Eve at Imagica as you enjoy the late night rides. There were be a few musical acts, like liquid drumming and more. There will also be a dance parade that will be a treat to be a part of.

The night is being brought to you by Imagica and Sky Dance Events. This happens to be Sky Dances first big scale event and they are excited about it.

Sky Dance Events founder Upkar Singh says, "I have been in the events business for the longest time, though my company is still new. This happens to be our first grand event and we will make it special for everyone. This is just the beginning, we will be organizing many such events."

The event company is trying to bring in a grand scale production at Imagica and this is being made available under different packages. The tickets are available on Imagica website and other ticketing platforms.