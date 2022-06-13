Glance redefines partying; millions of users enjoyed LIVE DJ sets from Goa on their mobile lock screens in the Glance LIVE Fest

MUMBAI: Glance LIVE Fest (GLF), hosted on June 3rd, 4th and 5th gave millions of users a unique way to bring the Goan party scene home. India’s largest virtual carnival of live, interactive experiences, GLF, live-streamed some exhilarating DJ sets from the most happening party spots of Goa from 9 pm onwards on all days, giving users the chance to enjoy trendy music, energetic dance beats and the good vibes of Goa on their smartphone lock screens.

DJ Saj Akhtar performed his set on the 3rd of June with 551K users tuning in. DJ OJO played to a virtual audience of 677K on 4th of June, while DJ Harsha took over the dance floor on the 5th of June with 405K people. All 3 DJs performed from SinQ Club at Candolim, playing a mix of Bollywood, EDM and Pop remixes.

Talking about this unique live experience, Rohan Choudhary, Vice President & General Manager, Glance Feed said, “Glance LIVE Fest is the ultimate celebration of live, interactive content and aims to bring users a gamut of experiences that replicate the authenticity and intensity of the off-line world. And what better way to celebrate than with live DJ sets that transform the lock screen into one of the popular party destinations of the country. This is just one of the many unique real-time, immersive experiences that millions have experienced during Glance LIVE Fest.”

GLF brought users, top celebs, creators, game streamers, and brands together through premium LIVE experiences on lock screen. It was watched by 20 million unique users over three days and recorded 10.7 million DAUs (Daily Active Users). Users watched a whopping 4.5 billion seconds of live content, with over 100 streams across fashion, gaming, cricket, music and entertainment. Some of the celebrities who were seen on GLF include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Rana Daggubati and Ektaa R Kapoor, singers Mohit Chauhan, Jasleen Royal and many others.