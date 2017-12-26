Arijit Singh's Guwahati concert cancelled

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous singer Arijit Singh who started his first India Tour in association with MTV and Wizcraft International was to perform at Guwahati on 30 December 2017, but the event has now been cancelled.

Well, the reason for the cancellation is still unclear. “Due to some unavoidable circumstances the Arijit Singh Live in Concert- The MTV India Tour, Guwahati is cancelled,” said a spokesperson.

The singer recently performed at Kolkata on 24 December 2017. His act left the audience spell bounded. One was expecting a similar scenario at Guwahati, but unfortunately, that won’t happen as the events called off. The news is surely disheartening for the fans and the audience who have purchased the tickets and planned the day. But, there is hope. If sources are to be believed the event will be rescheduled.

Here are few pictures from the stage of Kolkata in the story below:

