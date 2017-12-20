Rita Ora always eats same meal for breakfast

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora says she eats salmon and egg whites every morning.

Ora, 27, follows a healthy diet plan, as she always starts the day with a piece of fish and eggs, which are either scrambled or boiled, reports people.com.

"I always have egg whites with salmon every morning without fail, I don't eat anything else. Or I have like boiled eggs with salmon. I always have a bit of protein and I don't have normal scrambled eggs, I do egg whites," Ora said.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, who portrays Mia Grey in the franchise, says she feasts on chicken and vegetables, which she washes down with "a lot" of juices or water.

"I don't have any breads. I'm not the best cook, but I definitely have my go-to meals. Right now I'm doing like chicken and cauliflower rice - cauliflower rice is my new discovery by the way because it's like rice but with no carbs. That's major," she said.

"If I want a sandwich or whatever I'll do like half a sandwich, take half of the bread off and do like an Italian open type of sandwich vibe," she added.

(Source: IANS)