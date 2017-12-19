AR Rahman's Qutub- E- Kripa's music shortlisted for Academy Awards

MUMBAI: Hollywood film Lake Of Fire songs that have been composed by Qutub-E-Kripa, an ensemble of student musicians of AR Rahman's music academy KM Music Conservatory, have been shortlisted for the Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards.

On Tuesday, the Academy unveiled the list of contenders which included three songs of the film--"Have you ever wondered", "I'll be gone" and "We'll party all night".

Rahman, who himself won the Oscar in 2009 for Slumdog Millionaire in two categories-- Best Original Score and Best Original Song, congratulated the team for its success on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Congratulations Qutub-E-Kripa team of A.H. Kaashif, Parag Chhabra, Riyanjali Bhowmick, Jerry Vincent, Sachin Mannat and N.D. Santosh for the Lake Of Fire songs shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards," he tweeted.

Two songs Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe and Maanathe Maarikurumbe from actor Mohanlal's Pulimurugan have also been nominated under the category .

Qutub-E-Kripa has been co-credited with Rahman for the background scores of projects like O Kadhal Kanman ,Tamash, OK Jaan, Kaatru Veliyida, Mo and Netflix show Daughters of Destiny.

(Source: IANS)