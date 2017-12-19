RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Dec 2017 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman's Qutub- E- Kripa's music shortlisted for Academy Awards

MUMBAI: Hollywood film Lake Of Fire songs that have been composed by Qutub-E-Kripa, an ensemble of student musicians of AR Rahman's music academy KM Music Conservatory, have been shortlisted for the Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards.

On Tuesday, the Academy unveiled the list of contenders which included three songs of the film--"Have you ever wondered", "I'll be gone" and "We'll party all night".

Rahman, who himself won the Oscar in 2009 for Slumdog Millionaire in two categories-- Best Original Score and Best Original Song, congratulated the team for its success on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Congratulations Qutub-E-Kripa team of A.H. Kaashif, Parag Chhabra, Riyanjali Bhowmick, Jerry Vincent, Sachin Mannat and N.D. Santosh for the Lake Of Fire songs shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards," he tweeted.

Two songs Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe and Maanathe Maarikurumbe from actor Mohanlal's Pulimurugan have also been nominated under the category .

Qutub-E-Kripa has been co-credited with Rahman for the background scores of projects like O Kadhal Kanman ,Tamash, OK Jaan, Kaatru Veliyida, Mo and Netflix show Daughters of Destiny.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lake Of Fire Qutub-E-Kripa 2018 Academy Awards O Kadhal Kanman Tamash OK Jaan Kaatru Veliyida MO N.D. Santosh A.H. Kaashif Parag Chhabra Riyanjali Bhowmick Jerry Vincent Sachin Mannat Slumdog Millionaire Daughters of Destiny Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe Maanathe Maarikurumbe Mohanlal Pulimurugan
Related news
News | 09 Sep 2017

I've grown as I take criticism positively: A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: Dealing with criticism is a part of any artist's journey and that is no exception even in the life of Grammy and Oscar winning Indian musician AR Rahman.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2017

AR Rahman shares poster of 'Daughters of Destiny'

MUMBAI: AR Rahman on Monday shared the poster of the Daughters of Destiny, documentary series to be released via Netflix on Friday. It features music by the double Oscar-winning composer, popularly known as the Mozart of Madras. Rahman tweeted the poster for the documentary.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2017

Indian American DJ performs at Trump's inauguration concert

MUMBAI: Indian American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the 'Make America Great Again' concert here with a power-packed performance marking US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2017

Rahman turns 50, film celebs hail him as 'God's special child'

MUMBAI: Iconic composer-singer AR Rahman, who has not just mesmerised music lovers and is credited with changing the sound of Indian film music, but also made the country proud with his Oscar and Grammy wins, turned 50 on Friday.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2017

RJ Ramesh Thilak to tie the knot

MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey-turned-actor Ramesh Thilak, last seen in latest Tamil horror-comedy ‘Mo’, will enter into wedlock with Radio Jockey (RJ) Navalakshmi later this year.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama and T-Series come together in exclusive content tie-up

MUMBAI: Hungama, announces an exclusive content association with India’s leading music label, T-read more

Press Releases
'Sai Ki Mahima' completes 100 episodes on Fever FM

MUMBAI: Fever FM in Delhi and UP launched Sai Ki Mahima with Aushim Khetarpal in July 2read more

News
BARC Week 49: B4U Music reclaims its position

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii remairead more

News
Sony Music gets into an exclusive partnership with BeingU Music

MUMBAI: Independent music in India is being promoted in various ways and taking this further Beiread more

Financials
Shemaroo sees higher numbers on increased revenue from traditional media

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

top# 5 articles

1
Delhiites are unexpected: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Composers Harmeet Singh and Manmeet Singh, popularly known as Meet Bros, love Delhi's food. They feel that the city and its people are full...read more

2
Gippy Grewal's 'Nai Shad Da' a gift to fans

MUMBAI: Actor and celebrated singer Gippy Grewal released another chartbuster single Nai Shad Da featuring himself and DJ Wale Babu fame model...read more

3
Neha Kakkar "not crushing" over married Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: The Indian cricket team leader Virat Kohli whose marriage pictures are all over the internet is now in news because of a “crush story”....read more

4
I like to explore myself: Raghu Ram on 'Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein'

MUMBAI: Roadies fame, Raghu Ram recently, turned singer with Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein. The producer's debut single is a duet with Natalia Di Luccio.read more

5
Shankar Mahadevan enjoys complete freedom with 'MTV Unplugged'

MUMBAI: National Award winning music director and vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, who performed some unplugged versions of songs with his sons Siddharth...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group