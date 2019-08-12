'Blinded By The Light' soundtrack out!

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment’s division, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings has released today, Blinded By The Light: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (digital and CD configurations).

Blinded By The Light: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack brings together 12 essential Bruce Springsteen performances ranging from greatest hits and fan favorites (Born To Run, Dancing In The Dark, Hungry Heart, Because The Night) to previously unreleased tracks, including the long-sought-after studio recording of I'll Stand By You, which is available now through all digital service providers.

Tune here

Bruce Springsteen - I'll Stand by You Preview, download or stream I'll Stand by You by Bruce Springsteen

Also, for the first time on album, Blinded By The Light: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack presents two live rarities: the debut live performance of ‘The River’ (from No Nukes '79 - Madison Square Garden, NYC - 21 September 1979) and an unforgettable acoustic solo performance of ‘The Promised Land’ (Concert for Valor - The National Mall, Washington DC, 11 November 2014).

In addition to the Springsteen performances, Blinded By The Light: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack includes period tracks and dialog from the film and premieres For You My Love, a new song written for the film by soundtrack composer A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire). Rahman has won six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, 15 Filmfare Awards and 17 Filmfare Awards South.

Inspired by a true story (Sarfraz Manzoor's Greetings from Bury Park: Race, Religion and Rock N' Roll) and the words and music of Bruce Springsteen, New Line Cinema's Blinded by the Light is the new coming-of-age film directed by Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham). The film follows Javed (Viveik Kalra), a British teen of Pakistani descent, growing up in Luton, England in 1987. Javed's turbulent life amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times is transformed when he is introduced to the music of Bruce Springsteen. . "Blinded by the Light" is a New Line Cinema presentation, in association with Levantine Films and Ingenious Media. Slated for release on August 16, 2019, it will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

2LP 12" vinyl configurations of Blinded By The Light: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be available Friday, August 30 with Barnes & Noble offering an exclusive 2LP 12" orange vinyl edition of the album.

Track List

Ode To Javed/Javed's Poem – A.R. Rahman

It's a Sin – Pet Shop Boys

The Sun Always Shines On T.V. – a-ha

The Boss Of Us All (dialogue)

Dancing In The Dark – Bruce Springsteen

You Should Be Listening To Our Music (dialogue)

I Never Knew Music Could Be Like This (dialogue)

The River– Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY – September 21, 1979) (previously unavailable on an album)

Number One Paki Film (dialogue)

Badlands – Bruce Springsteen

Cover Me – Bruce Springsteen

Thunder Road– Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (Live at The Roxy Theater, West Hollywood, CA – October 18, 1975)

Get Outta My Way Fascist Pigs – Amer Chadha-Patel

Do It For Me (dialogue)

Prove It All Night – Bruce Springsteen

Hungry Heart – Bruce Springsteen

You, Me…and Bruce (dialogue)

Because The Night – Bruce Springsteen

Maar Chadapa – Heera

The Promised Land - Bruce Springsteen (Live on The National Mall, Washington, D.C. – November 11, 2014)

Blinded By The Light – Bruce Springsteen

Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen

I'll Stand By You – Bruce Springsteen (previously unreleased studio recording)

For You My Love – A.R. Rahman (new original song for film)