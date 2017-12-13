RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Dec 2017 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

'Kanha' is a piece of work that I'm incredibly proud of : Shashaa Tirupati

MUMBAI: The Hawa Hawai 2.0 singer Shashaa Tirupati has crooned some outstanding numbers for the Bollywood music industry and her work was recently appreciated at the Star Screen Awards 2017. The singer bagged the Best Playback Singer (Female) for Kanha from Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

"It's very fulfilling to know that the artistic value of an unconventional song like Kanha was recognised and applauded by the jury at the Star Screen Awards. I'm ecstatic to have received this laurel for Best Playback Singer (Female)! I'm sincerely grateful to the music and film team of Shubh Mangal Savdhan for having me on board for this beautiful number," says the singer.

The award has heightened the expectations to continue to deliver for The Humma Song crooner.  "This award will act as an additional motivator to continue to provide good art to my audiences and fans," expresses Shashaa.

Interestingly, the singer wasn't even sure of being nominated for Star Screen Awards. In fact, the notification from the award committee too came to her in an undisclosed category. So, the award did surprise her. "Kanha is a piece of work that I'm incredibly proud of. The track on its own is a beautiful lyrical composition by Vayu and Tanishk. Aanand L. Rai sir has fabulous taste in music," states the winner.

To most singers, awards don't matter, or they portray it that way, but Shashaa is honest as she says. "Awards are definitely not the sole or most integral, but they can act as an additional source of motivation to musicians to express themselves with quality, original music, and artistic expression, knowing that people are watchful, listening and appreciating it."

The singer does not forget to mention that as a true artiste she always expresses to the best of her ability, regardless of who's watching, listening and judging. The awards are a bonus.

The performer has been receiving awards ever since she began singing, thus, her attention has shifted from awards to performance. "I have over 100 awards at home from competitions I'd won growing up, and that was perhaps a great morale booster then. Now, I give more weightage to performing with the intent of making my work memorable."

Currently, the singer is working on a few singles in English, songwriting and her compositions.

Tags
Hawa Hawai 2.0 Shashaa Tirupati Kanha Shubh Mangal Savdhaan Best Playback Singer The Humma Song
Related news
News | 24 Oct 2017

Tanishk Bagchi toys with Atmos-pop for 'Raat Baaki' remake

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi says he has experimented with Atmos-pop -- a new genre of sound -- for Ittefaq Se, a remake of the 1980s' iconic song Raat Baaki.The new track features in the upcoming film Ittefaq, starring Sidharth Malhotra.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2017

Ayushmann Khurrana lends voice to unplugged version of 'Kanha'

MUMBAI: R.S. Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Savdhan song Kanha which is sung by Shashaa Tirupathi with music written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu has caught attention by many especially the young couples.

read more
News | 19 Jun 2017

Badshah's 'Humma Humma' crosses 200 million views

MUMBAI: Rapster Badshah's foot-tapping number ‘Humma Humma’ song reached 200 million views in just six months. It is a fun feet tapping song which reached popularity in just a few months. The song is still tipping charts nationwide.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2017

Put on the headphones to shake a leg this World Dance Day

MUMBAI: Music and dance go hand in hand, one can dance without an external musical element, but there has to be rhythm playing on one’s mind to move that body and Bollywood music is brilliant at getting you moving. Bollywood is known for its dance numbers and this isn’t a recent trend.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

Composers, singers, lyricists stars of my life, says Mohit Suri

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri says composers, singers and lyricists have always been stars of his life. Asked if he thinks lyricists often don't get recognised for their work in Bollywood, Suri said: "No not at all".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indigo's new shows to change the radio landscape

MUMBAI: It’s been a decade since India’s fourth international radio Indigo 91.9 has been entertaread more

News
First winner of SWOOperstar 2017 announced

MUMBAI: Aimed at bringing high quality and engaging live stream broadcasts to the fore, the SWOOpread more

News
Current FM all set to launch on 1 January in Aligarh

MUMBAI: One of the important business center in Uttar Pradesh and amongst the largest cities in Iread more

News
Mastiii expands its digital presence with the launch of mobile app

MUMBAI: With the fast moving world from Television sets to Mobile phones, it is time for every enread more

News
Four biggest music festivals from 2017 to air on Vh1

MUMBAI: We have definitely come across many music festivals, right?read more

top# 5 articles

1
Quitting Twitter helps Ed Sheeran feel healthy

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran finds it healthy that he deleted his Twitter account as he now steers clear from anything sad about him."If you were a...read more

2
James Arthur's acting ambition

MUMBAI: Singer James Arthur says he wants to become an actor and isn't against the idea of being the next James Bond."I like a lot of British films...read more

3
Mambo Brothers deliver new tribal track 'Control'

MUMBAI: Following an incredible residency this summer at Hï Ibiza’s Hi Sundays, Christian and Alan Anadon (also known as Mambo Brothers), have...read more

4
Opiuo releases brand new dance floor destroyer 'Botrok'

MUMBAI: New Zealand born producer Opiuo (aka Oscar Davey-Wraight) has unveiled his brand new single Botrok, a vibrant and explosive bass anthem...read more

5
Jonita Gandhi, Vishal Bhardwaj collaborate for theme song

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and music composer-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj have collaborated for a theme song for a TV channel. The artistes also shot...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group