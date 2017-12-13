'Kanha' is a piece of work that I'm incredibly proud of : Shashaa Tirupati

MUMBAI: The Hawa Hawai 2.0 singer Shashaa Tirupati has crooned some outstanding numbers for the Bollywood music industry and her work was recently appreciated at the Star Screen Awards 2017. The singer bagged the Best Playback Singer (Female) for Kanha from Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

"It's very fulfilling to know that the artistic value of an unconventional song like Kanha was recognised and applauded by the jury at the Star Screen Awards. I'm ecstatic to have received this laurel for Best Playback Singer (Female)! I'm sincerely grateful to the music and film team of Shubh Mangal Savdhan for having me on board for this beautiful number," says the singer.

The award has heightened the expectations to continue to deliver for The Humma Song crooner. "This award will act as an additional motivator to continue to provide good art to my audiences and fans," expresses Shashaa.

Interestingly, the singer wasn't even sure of being nominated for Star Screen Awards. In fact, the notification from the award committee too came to her in an undisclosed category. So, the award did surprise her. "Kanha is a piece of work that I'm incredibly proud of. The track on its own is a beautiful lyrical composition by Vayu and Tanishk. Aanand L. Rai sir has fabulous taste in music," states the winner.

To most singers, awards don't matter, or they portray it that way, but Shashaa is honest as she says. "Awards are definitely not the sole or most integral, but they can act as an additional source of motivation to musicians to express themselves with quality, original music, and artistic expression, knowing that people are watchful, listening and appreciating it."

The singer does not forget to mention that as a true artiste she always expresses to the best of her ability, regardless of who's watching, listening and judging. The awards are a bonus.

The performer has been receiving awards ever since she began singing, thus, her attention has shifted from awards to performance. "I have over 100 awards at home from competitions I'd won growing up, and that was perhaps a great morale booster then. Now, I give more weightage to performing with the intent of making my work memorable."

Currently, the singer is working on a few singles in English, songwriting and her compositions.