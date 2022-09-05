MUMBAI: Singer Asees Kaur added another feather to her cap by bagging the Filmfare award for Best playback singer for her track Raatan Lambiyan from Shershaah. Asees has been doling out chart busters after chart busters in the last few years and this her second consecutive Filmfare award after bagging the black lady for Hui Main Malang last year.

What made the award ceremony all the more special was the memorable moment when Ranveer Singh picked Asees in his arms post her winning the award that was presented to her by Rakul Preet Singh.

Raatan Lambiyan is arguably the song of the year and has been loved by music lovers across the globe. It was hence, a truly memorable moment when Asees sang the unplugged version of the song on stage post her win, winning the hearts of one and all.