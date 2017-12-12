Indian folk music heritage is vast: Nirali Kartik

MUMBAI: Nirali Kartik of musical duo Maati Baani says Indian folk music heritage is vast and rich. Keeping that in mind, the musicians have unveiled a Rajasthani folk song Rumaal, featuring Merasi folk singer Bhutta Khan, Amita Mishra on tabla and Govind Gawli on bass.

The song gives out a strong message about society and love. It represents the societal pressure that men and women face while expressing love today.

"Indian folk music heritage is vast and so rich. While we see a lot of urban artistes gaining popularity through internet, our focus remains to dig out relatively unknown talent from heartland of India. We would now want to explore the music of northeast India," Nirali said in a statement.

The video was shot in the desert in Barmer area.

Qyuki Sagar Gokhale COO said, "Maati Baani songs are well thought of and so catchy with fusion of folk and western music. Such talent is rare to find."

(Source: IANS)