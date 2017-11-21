RJ Heer gets a pat on the back from Amritsar Commissioner of Police

MUMBAI: When Red FM Amritsar launched a public safety activity to enable the nearest police control room to inform about anyone found breaking traffic rules, it was pleasantly surprised when the Police Commissioner personally called to appreciate the yeoman spirit of the channel’s RJ Heer.

RED FM Amritsar launched the programme yesterday on the lines of a similar programme by their Delhi counterpart.

In the Morning No.1 show, host RJ Heer asked the listeners to report on the helpline number if they find anybody breaking the traffic rules. In the on-going activity, the RJ and the listeners witnessed something they would have never thought about.

“In my show yesterday I asked the listeners to take the issue up to the police control helpline no. 100. It was surprising to know that the number was not working. The phone would automatically disconnect after three rings with no response from the other end. We then decided to take this to the commissioner but in spite of various tries, he did not answer our calls for long,” said RJ Heer.

The commissioner then finally responded the RJ and the matter were conveyed to him. He promised to look into the matter and said there were some technical issues with the helpline number.

Today in the show, RJ Heer contacted the commissioner again for an update over the matter. While being live on-air, he explained about the technical issues, providing an alternate helpline number – 9781100166 - for the general public of the city, specially thanking the RJ and RED FM for raising the issue and alerting them about the same.

RJ Heer rightly stood up on her tag Jab Jab Heer Radio pe aayegi to HALLA machayegi.

Check RJ Heer’s conversation with the commissioner below: