RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Nov 2017 18:04 |  By RnMTeam

Paisley, Underwood mock Trump at CMA Awards

MUMBAI: The 51st Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards started on a political note when the hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood mocked US President Donald Trump.

Paisley and Underwood started the show on Wednesday by wearing eclipse sunglasses, poking fun at Trump, who at one point looked at August's solar eclipse without wearing eye protection, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The pair also sang an opening song with the lyrics, "Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets.’

Paisley then started playing the guitar and sang a parody of Underwood's 2005 single Before He Cheats.

"Right now he's probably in his PJs, watching cable news, reaching for his cell phone," Paisley sang.

Underwood joined in and said, "It's fun to watch it that's for sure, 'till little ‘Rocket Man' starts a nuclear war.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards Donald Trump Brad Paisley Carrie Underwood
Related news
News | 28 Aug 2017

2017 MTV VMAs: Centrestage for music, gender neutrality, politics

MUMBAI: The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) stage here became a platform to award music talent like Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran, and for a host of artistes and presenters to speak out against racism, sexism, suicide, violence and general repression in the Donald Trump era.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2017

Rapper Chance claims to have bigger voice than Trump

MUMBAI: Rapper Chance believes he has an influential voice in society in the US and has even boasted about having a larger platform than the current US President Donald Trump.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2017

McCartney's new album might have song about Trump

MUMBAI: Singer Paul McCartney has hinted that his upcoming album will have something to say about US President Donald Trump.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2017

Donald Trump is a narcissist: Singer Clay Aiken

MUMBAI: Singer Clay Aiken, who was earlier in the US Congress party, has tagged President Donald Trump a "narcissist".

read more
News | 24 Jul 2017

Lana Del Rey tried to use witchcraft to hex Trump

MUMBAI: Singer Lana Del Rey confirmed that she tried to hex (put a spell) US President Donald Trump earlier this year. "Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s--t," Del Rey told NME, reports nydailynews.com.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Vh1 brings a series of exhilarating music and award shows

MUMBAI: November just got extra special for all music aficionados as Vh1 is all set to treat youread more

News
Saregama MD Vikram Mehra on bringing it back to profitability

MUMBAI: Saregama India’s Q2 results witnessed an upward curve with113.40 per cent jump in its coread more

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud's mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mariah Carey's ex-bodyguard accuses her of sexual harassment

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey’s former bodyguard Michael Anello says the pop diva sexually harassed him by flouncing around in sheer lingerie while he was on...read more

2
Darshan Raval's next 'Tera Zikr' to release on 9 Nov

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's much-awaited song Tera Zikr, is set to release on 9 November 2017. Along with Darshan, will be seen the gorgeous...read more

3
Shaan wants to give time to fans through his App

MUMBAI: It’s been almost two months since Shaan downloaded his official app with an objective to help him get closer to his fans. But the Deewangi...read more

4
Darshan Raval's 'Tera Zikr' is one that consumes heart

MUMBAI: With an infectious tune, captivating lyrics and beautiful visuals that stay with you forever, Tera Zikr is Darshan Raval’s best musical...read more

5
Demonetisation: They expressed the feelings of a nation through their music

MUMBAI: ‘Demonetisation’ was a shocker to many but only a few could express their feelings towards the BJP governments move. The ones amongst them...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group