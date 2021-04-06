Carrie Underwood's Easter gig raises over $100,000 for charity

MUMBAI: Singer Carrie Underwood recently raised more than $100,000 for Save The Children initiative through a special Easter gig for fans.
The live gig "My Savior: Live From The Ryman" live-stream, had traditional hymns from her album "My Savior".
"It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family," said Underwood, according to a report in contactmusic.com.
She added she was missing performing live.
"I love singing so much. I forget how much I love it until I haven't gotten to do it for awhile, which was all last year! Other than being in the studio, of course. But being on stage and having a microphone in my hand, I feel so at home. I feel at peace. I love being on the Ryman stage and singing these songs that I love so much," she said.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more
MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more
MUMBAI: From soulful renditions like Soch Na Sakhe, HumkoPyaar Hua, Tera Bann Jaaunga to groovy tracks likeSaiyaan Superstar and Dilbar, the ever-...read more
MUMBAI: Rap quartet, Aavrutti’s fourth music video for the track ‘Jab Se Dekha’ from their debut hip hop album ‘Naya Zamana’, which released last...read more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato dropped her cathartic 19-track album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over on Friday morning (April 2) and one of...read more
MUMBAI: ‘Galat’, sung by Asees Kaur, featuring the Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and one of the most prominent personality from Big Boss 13 Paras...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie admits he used to be terrified being on stage and it took him five to eight years to get over the fright and be...read more