For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Apr 2021 11:47 |  By RnMTeam

Carrie Underwood's Easter gig raises over $100,000 for charity

MUMBAI: Singer Carrie Underwood recently raised more than $100,000 for Save The Children initiative through a special Easter gig for fans.

The live gig "My Savior: Live From The Ryman" live-stream, had traditional hymns from her album "My Savior".

"It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family," said Underwood, according to a report in contactmusic.com.

She added she was missing performing live.

"I love singing so much. I forget how much I love it until I haven't gotten to do it for awhile, which was all last year! Other than being in the studio, of course. But being on stage and having a microphone in my hand, I feel so at home. I feel at peace. I love being on the Ryman stage and singing these songs that I love so much," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music Carrie Underwood Easter gig Singer
Related news
News | 06 Apr 2021

"Jab Se Dekha" marks the fourth music video release from Aavrutti's debut album "Naya Zamana"

MUMBAI: Rap quartet, Aavrutti’s fourth music video for the track ‘Jab Se Dekha’ from their debut hip hop album ‘Naya Zamana’, which released last year in December on Mass Appeal India and Gully Gang Entertainment, is out now!

read more
News | 06 Apr 2021

Tulsi Kumar feels motivated by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar’s music! Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: From soulful renditions like Soch Na Sakhe, HumkoPyaar Hua, Tera Bann Jaaunga to groovy tracks likeSaiyaan Superstar and Dilbar, the ever-smiling TulsiKumar’s versatility is truly admirable and her chartbusters continue to swoon the audience.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2021

Gourov Dasgupta looks forward to second chance post Gourov-Roshan split

MUMBAI: Gourov Dasgupta has no ill feelings about his break-up with composer-producer Roshan Balu.

read more
News | 05 Apr 2021

Paul Mayson and Grammy-nominee Saint Sinner 'Believe' with new single

MUMBAI: Paul Mayson is back with a bang after a period of creative exploration. Teaming up with American Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Saint Sinner, the producer and DJ has brought new life to Cher’s "unstoppable" pop hit 'Believe' for his first release with Sony Music.

read more
News | 05 Apr 2021

Demi Lovato recreates her drug over dose in 'Dancing with the Devil'

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato says it was a challenge to film her new music video "Dancing with the Devil."

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

News
T-Series joins IPRS – A big boost to the Indian Music Publishing Industry

MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tulsi Kumar feels motivated by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar’s music! Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: From soulful renditions like Soch Na Sakhe, HumkoPyaar Hua, Tera Bann Jaaunga to groovy tracks likeSaiyaan Superstar and Dilbar, the ever-...read more

2
"Jab Se Dekha" marks the fourth music video release from Aavrutti's debut album "Naya Zamana"

MUMBAI: Rap quartet, Aavrutti’s fourth music video for the track ‘Jab Se Dekha’ from their debut hip hop album ‘Naya Zamana’, which released last...read more

3
Watch Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande's hot collab 'Met Him Last Night'

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato dropped her cathartic 19-track album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over on Friday morning (April 2) and one of...read more

4
VYRL Originals Galat by Asees Kaur, trending at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: ‘Galat’, sung by Asees Kaur, featuring the Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and one of the most prominent personality from Big Boss 13 Paras...read more

5
Lionel Richie needed 'five to eight years' to get over stage fright

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie admits he used to be terrified being on stage and it took him five to eight years to get over the fright and be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games