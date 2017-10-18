RadioandMusic
News |  18 Oct 2017 14:09 |  By RnMTeam

Kalki and Richa turn rappers this Diwali

MUMBAI: Actress Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha have turned rappers to suggest alternatives to firecrackers through a new track on Diwali.

Sofia Ashraf, who is known for her series "Sista from the South" and the two actresses who will soon be seen in the film Jia Aur Jia, released the video on Culture Machine's YouTube channel Blush. 

Titled "Burstin' On Diwali", part of "Sista from the South" series with Sofia featuring Kalki and Richa, the track is in support of animals, read a statement.

The song raps about other things that people can ‘burst' instead of crackers on Diwali. 

The quirky rap song delivers a strong message of animal welfare. It introduces the concept of bursting numerous things like a balloon, bubble, stereotype or a long-hauled myth.

Sofia said: "I've fostered a lot of animals in the past and the poor creatures always get traumatised when they hear loud fireworks. So, this Diwali, I thought it would be nice to write a song as a request from our furry friends". 

"The heroes of our song MC Meow and DJ Woof are, in fact, strays up for adoption and people can contact World For All to adopt them," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Richa Chadha Kalki Koechlin Sofia Ashraf MC Meow DJ Woof
