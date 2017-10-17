Riteish Deshmukh and Arko visit 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' sets

MUMBAI: Celebrity visits on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs have been a constant affair. We’ve seen some renowned Bollywood names make it to this platform and two new names are being added to this list. Apna Sapna Money Money fame actor Riteish Deshmukh along with Saathi Rey singer Arko Pravo Mukherjee made it to the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently.

The two had visited the sets with Italian actress Madalina Bellariu Ion. The three had come to promote their already released song Aainda.

Aainda features Ritesh Deshmukh and Madalina and was sung, composed and written by Arko.

Singer Arko will be seen singing to his current chartbuster song Nazm Nazm from the movie Bareily Ki Barfi in the episode.

Viewers can expect some fun in the weekend episode.