'Mister Mummy’ starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh will release on 18th of November!

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer ‘Mister Mummy’, produced by T-Series will now release on 18th November 2022. It looks like the fans will have to wait just a little more to enjoy this rib-tickling comedy, directed by Shaad Ali.
The trailer of this twisted laughter ride, has already made places in audiences' hearts. The film is a perfect family entertainer powerpacked with emotions, drama and a lot of comedy that is sure to make you laugh out loud! With a never seen before concept, we all cannot wait for this film!
T-Series presents ‘Mister Mummy’, a Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd Production and Bound Script Pictures Limited Production starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by T-Series, Siva Ananth and Shaad Ali and releases nationwide on 18th November, 2022.
MUMBAI: Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more
MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more
MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading Youth Hindi FTA General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to ramp upread more
MUMBAI: Multi-platinum singer Armaan Malik has released yet another colossal collaboration with Bhushan Kumar titled ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’. The...read more
MUMBAI: Baltimore, MD indie rockers Dosser have released "Kids" -- a new single off their upcoming debut album. Stream "Kids" here: https://hypeddit...read more
MUMBAI: The ASCAP Foundation recognized playwright, composer and lyricist Michael R. Jackson, creator of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning...read more
MUMBAI: Curtain Blue releases his latest project S.T.R.I.P.E.S via Export Quality Records. S.T.R.I.P.E.S is a truly eclectic project, with...read more
MUMBAI: Today, the Australian indie-rock trio Last Dinosaurs share their highly anticipated new full-length 'From Mexico With Love' via Nettwerk....read more