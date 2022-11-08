RadioandMusic
News |  08 Nov 2022 13:24 |  By RnMTeam

'Mister Mummy’ starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh will release on 18th of November!

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer ‘Mister Mummy’, produced by T-Series will now release on 18th November 2022. It looks like the fans will have to wait just a little more to enjoy this rib-tickling comedy, directed by Shaad Ali.

The trailer of this twisted laughter ride, has already made places in audiences' hearts. The film is a perfect family entertainer powerpacked with emotions, drama and a lot of comedy that is sure to make you laugh out loud! With a never seen before concept, we all cannot wait for this film!

T-Series presents ‘Mister Mummy’, a Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd Production and Bound Script Pictures Limited Production starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by T-Series, Siva Ananth and Shaad Ali and releases nationwide on 18th November, 2022.

Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh T-Series
