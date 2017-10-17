Google Doodle celebrates iconic singer Selena Quintanilla

MUMBAI: Google on Tuesday dedicated a doodle to Latin music's most formidable star Selena Quintanilla with an animated singing cartoon of the late Mexican-American singer.

17 October 1989, was the day of Quintanilla's first studio album release Selena, one that would lead to five more albums, reported billboard.com. She was called the Queen of Tejano music.

"Today we celebrate Selena Quintanilla: Mexican-American music and entertainment icon, fashion trendsetter, passionate entrepreneur, community philanthropist, and one of the people who taught me growing up that no matter who you are or where you come from, anything is possible," said google.com.

Quintanilla was murdered in 1993 when she was only 23.

"Selena became a beacon of inspiration and hope for the Latinx, immigrant, and bicultural communities around the globe. Her story of embracing and celebrating all parts of her cultural heritage and persevering in the face of adversity forged an emotional connection with millions," said Perla Campos, Google Doodles' Global Marketing Lead.

