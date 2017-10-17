RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Oct 2017 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Google Doodle celebrates iconic singer Selena Quintanilla

MUMBAI: Google on Tuesday dedicated a doodle to Latin music's most formidable star Selena Quintanilla with an animated singing cartoon of the late Mexican-American singer.

17 October 1989, was the day of Quintanilla's first studio album release Selena, one that would lead to five more albums, reported billboard.com. She was called the Queen of Tejano music.

"Today we celebrate Selena Quintanilla: Mexican-American music and entertainment icon, fashion trendsetter, passionate entrepreneur, community philanthropist, and one of the people who taught me growing up that no matter who you are or where you come from, anything is possible," said google.com.

Quintanilla was murdered in 1993 when she was only 23.

"Selena became a beacon of inspiration and hope for the Latinx, immigrant, and bicultural communities around the globe. Her story of embracing and celebrating all parts of her cultural heritage and persevering in the face of adversity forged an emotional connection with millions," said Perla Campos, Google Doodles' Global Marketing Lead.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Google Latin music Selena Quintanilla Selena Queen of Tejano music
Related news
News | 06 Apr 2017

Haven't dated in a long time: Harry Styles

MUMBAI: One Direction star Harry Styles, who was earlier romantically linked to celebrities like Taylor Swift, Caroline Flack and Kendall Jenner, says he "hasn't dated" anyone for a long time.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2017

"You either have a dream or a job", Akshay on his journey from Google to The Big Band Theory

MUMBAI: India is not only the fastest developing economy but also a rapid growing centre for major international cultural festivals.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2017

TV series on Selena Quintanilla's life

MUMBAI: A TV series about late singer Selena Quintanilla's life is in the works.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2016

Where is the 'Google Doodle' for Kishore Da?

MUMBAI: Remember the magical voice that made it straight to our hearts, the one that still captivates a million souls. It is the voice of Kishore Kumar. The legendary actor and singer Kishore Da remains immortal in many ways, one of those are his musical renditions.

read more
News | 27 Jun 2016

Google's doodle honours R.D. Burman on 77th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Google on Monday stole the hearts of music lovers by honouring legendary Bollywood music composer Rahul Dev Burman with a doodle on his 77th birth anniverary. Born in Kolkata on June 27, 1939, Burman had died at the prime of his career in Mumbai on January 4, 1994, aged 54.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Music to distribute Oriya content

MUMBAI: Global music company Sony Music will distribute Jatra content, Sambalpuri folk songs andread more

Press Releases
Vh1 to light up October with explosive music

MUMBAI: Vh1 is all set to take celebrations to a higher decibel this festive season with new shoread more

News
Online radio Boxout.fm adds record label to its roster of roles

MUMBAI: When it launched in April earlier this year, Boxout.fm was envisioned as an online commuread more

News
TRAI to host open house discussion on Digital Radio Broadcasting

NEW DELHI: An Open House Discussion is being held later this month on the Consultation Paper issread more

News
BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hard Kaur makes Sridevi dance to her tunes

MUMBAI: Hard Kaur who is always known to be doing something new, be it the chartbuster album The Rising Mix Tape Vol 1 or Glassy has now rapped for...read more

2
Budweiser joins American Kehlani and Director Fleur Fortune to release 'Touch

MUMBAI: Budweiser comes up with Touch, the ultimate musical anthem for Halloween, co-written by American RandB Star Kehlani and Grammy Award-winner...read more

3
Totem Pole Festival 2017 showcases national and international artistes

MUMBAI: The three-day teen music festival, Totem Pole 2017 which began on 13 October 2017 at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre ended on a high note...read more

4
Ed Sheeran's upcoming tour might be in trouble

MUMBAI: Seems like Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran is not in a good shape after he was hit by a speeding car while riding his bicycle. The 26-years-...read more

5
Singer Yatharth Ratnum nominated for MTV EMA 2017

MUMBAI: The Stage season 1 winner Yatharth Ratnum has been nominated for MTV EMA 2017 in London as Best Indian Act.The singer exclaimed, “This is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group