Listening to your favourite music now gets even easier! Simply use your voice to play songs from Hungama Music on Google Assistant

MUMBAI: Users can now easily enjoy the vast multilingual and multi-genre library of Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in the country, on Google Assistant. Accessible through simple voice commands on Google Assistant on supported smartphones and Google Nest smart speakers, the feature will enable consumers to ask their Google Assistant to play individual tracks, playlists, albums, songs of specific artists, from genres or for occasions and festivals. Using voice commands to play music gives users the freedom to continue with their work without having the need to manually select or change their music on their devices.

Users can explore Hungama Music’s library of over 15 million songs in 20+ Indian and international languages by linking their Hungama Music account from the Google Home app. They can also make Hungama Music their default music streaming service, eliminating the need to specify the music service name when asking Google Assistant. Once activated, listeners can use commands like “Ok Google, play Diwali songs on Hungama Music” or “Ok Google, play Channa Mereya on Hungama Music”, or “Ok Google, play Bollywood Top 40 on Hungama Music”, and so on to listen to their preferred music.

Speaking about the integration, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “AI enabled devices have seen rapid adoption over the last two years. An increase in the number of people working from home over the last 6 months has only propelled their popularity further. We expect music consumption through such devices to grow by almost 2.5x in the next 12 months. We have been actively working towards building a robust presence in the AI device ecosystem and are glad to collaborate with Google. We are certain that their users will appreciate the vast choice of music that they can now easily access through Hungama Music.”

Saurabh Arya, Hardware Business Development Lead (IN & South Asia), Google, added, “Nest Audio and Nest Mini enable hands-free help from the Google Assistant in any room in your home. We're pleased to be working with Hungama Digital Media on this integration, and look forward to extending more engaging and useful user experiences across our smart devices.”