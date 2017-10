MUMBAI: Humble Music has released Velna, sung and directed by Gippy Grewal with Ruby Khurana, and music given by Jay K (Jassi Katyal) with lyrics penned by Happy Raikoti.

Velna, a romantic track will definitely grab the attention of all those love birds. The music will definitely make you get up and dance. The song has also been given a fictional aspect, with a few Bhangra steps.

