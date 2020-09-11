Watch 'Ayen Kiven Son' Gippy Grewal’s new song featuring Amrit Maan

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's new song “Ayen Kiven Son”featuring Amrit Maan is out now on Youtube

“Ayen Kiven Son” is composed and lyrics both done by Amrit Maan. Music is given by Ikwinder Singh (Ikky), directed by Gurjant Marahar.

In “Ayen Kiven Son” music video we can see many dramatic scenes where both the artists help out poor farmers and workers. .Its is almost 4 minutes long ,has crossed over 7.4 million views after its premiere in YouTube

Watch here: