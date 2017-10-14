RadioandMusic
News |  14 Oct 2017 20:09 |  By RnMTeam

Sennheiser experience has been nothing short of amazing: Avora Records

MUMBAI: Avora Records band from Aizwal was recently crowned Sennheiser Top 50 Season 3 winner at Hard Rock Café Mumbai. The band is known for Anime and J-pop/rock music. Initially inspired by punk and indie rock, the band branched out to jazz and pop music.

On their Sennheiser victory, the band says, “We can’t tell you how happy we are to win the Sennheiser Top 50 Season 3. It is one of the most renowned platforms for young Indian bands like us.”

They further add, “Getting an endorsement deal with Sennheiser will be the best thing for us. The previous season winners have had so much of exposure now and are doing so great in their music careers. Winning Sennheiser Top 50 will help us guide in the right direction in our professional careers and being associated with an audio giant is an honor in itself. We can’t wait to see the doors Sennheiser unlocks for us in the coming future.”

The future definitely has a lot to unfold for this talented lot, but the present has already changed for them. “We are currently shooting a music video for our next single 23. Hopefully, it'll be out by December. We have also started recording songs for our first full-length album (possibly a 12 track LP). The band will be playing at the NH7 festival at Meghalaya this month and a handful of local gigs. We'll be releasing singles constantly through the coming months too. Bigger and more concrete plans have been laid out but it's too early to reveal everything,” says the band.

Avora Records universe has changed post the victory, but the memories and the experience of Sennheiser will always stay close to their heart. “This experience has been nothing short of amazing,” states the band.

They were chosen out of 500 bands that participated. The band went on to make it to top four and has now bagged the title of the most coveted band in India. “This platform has helped us recognize our own capabilities by giving us the required push to create a name in the music industry. The cherry on the top for us has to be associated with a brand like Sennheiser for the next two years. We can’t wait to take the music industry by storm,” exclaims this young band from Aizwal.

Sennheiser did not just give this band an opportunity to grow as musicians, but also, introduced them to some wonderful people. “We met and got acquainted with a couple of artistes like The Family Cheese, Raghu Dixit and Papon whom we've been following forever. Sennheiser, we couldn't have asked for more,” ended Avora.

