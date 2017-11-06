RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Nov 2017 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

'Suede Gully' is about telling the people that we have hip-hop in our country: Divine

MUMBAI: Lending voice to a new generation of creators, global sportswear brand Puma has pioneered the largest movement in the country’s street culture with its latest collaboration campaign - Suede Gully.

A brainchild of Puma and DDB Mudra, this collaboration portrays the street culture of India, giving a single, creative stage for self-expression to a talented breed of artists, musicians and dancers. Raw and compelling, Suede Gully comes alive in a video that captures the essence of Indian streets in the most authentic manner. The collaboration also gives the iconic Puma Suede, which has been a cultural street and hip-hop symbol for decades, a fresh and local perspective.

India has a very strong and unique Gully (street) culture, which has evolved over the years, but it retains its rawness. Our streets carry, shape and communicate opinions and over time, have grown to become a mode of self-expression for many. DDB Mudra recognized this resilient underground street culture bubbling under the surface and decided to amp it up and brings it to light. Thus was born Suede Gully.

Puma’s Suede Gully is the outcome of India’s street-style to bring urban culture to life with a joint effort of eight rappers, thirty-six dancers, seven artists and countless creators with the director Sneha Khanwalkar and production Phenom.

Voice of the streets Vivian Fernandez aka Divine said, “It’s about the entire thing happening around hip-hop in our country. It is about coming together and telling the people that we have hip-hop in our country. Hip-hop is at a stage where it is just going upward.”

The video features thirty-six dancers, dancer Mukti Mohan and four dance crews- Higher Vision, Unity One, Beast Mode and Black Ice. The video covers four corners of the country- Mumbai, Madurai, Shillong and Delhi. There are eight rappers- Divine, Khasi Bloodz, Prabh Deep and Madurai Souljour. The fascinating thing about the collaboration is that all of them have presented hip-hip in their own language.

The video is also a creative effort put by a pool of talented street artists. It includes seven street artists- Shilo, Anpu, The Indian Artists, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, Zake and more.

Suede Gully also shows the four elements of hip-hop. It displays graffiti, breakdance, DJing and rap or emceeing. With the four elements coming together this makes it number one in hip-hop space in the country.

About the present hip-hop scene in the country, Vivian said, “Hip-hop is at a phase where it’s coming from all the parts of the country. It is strong and will only grow upwards.”

Recently Vivian came with Raja Kumar at Abish Mathew’s comedy show. Sharing his conversation on the show Vivian said, “Abish has been listening to me for a while since I released Suede Gully. He always likes my music including my recent track City Slums with Sony Music featuring Raja Kumari. Since there were a lot of things happening around hip-hop he invited us to his show. It was a good experience.”

The duo Divine and Raja Kumari came together for City Slums under the label Sony Music. Speaking about his teaming up with California based Indian rapper Raja Kumari, he said, “Hip-hop there (California) is not as it is in India. Raja coming from such a place makes it more interesting. What inspires me is that she is a female hip-hop artiste. I always wanted more women hip-hop talents to come out because it’s necessary. They have so much to say in real life when it comes to hip-hop. Maybe they think there is much pressure and no ideal to pursue a career in hip-hop. But, we have come to a phase where it’s happening. People like me are turning their passion into a profession. It’s a good time where people can take what they want to take irrespective of any field.”

The rapper is all excited about his upcoming performance line-up. He will headline at Breezer Vivid Shuffle with Abish Mathew, Kenny Sebastian and Varun Dhawan on 11 November. He is also gearing up for happiest festival NH7 Weekender, Pune which is not too far. Soon he will be releasing his solo single which will out before Weekender.

Watch Suede Gully here:

Tags
Divine Vivian Fernandez NH7 Raja Kumari City slums Suede Gully Puma Khasi Bloodz Prabh Deep Madurai Souljour Mukti Mohan Higher vision Unity One Beast Mode Black Ice DDB Mudra
Related news
News | 03 Nov 2017

Rains wash away NH7 Weekender Express Puducherry; dates shifted to 19 November

MUMBAI: After Chennai battered with heavy rains NH7 have cancelled their NH7 Weekender Express in Puducherry. Earlier it was scheduled for 5 November, but it has now been shifted to 19 November. The happiest music festival will come back with a charged up line-up.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

Lady Leshurr coming to India for three-city tour

MUMBAI:  U.K rapper Lady Leshurr will be visiting India for a three-city tour as part of beer brand Bira 91's new hip-hop focused campaign called FreeFlow.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2017

City Slums gives the dance community a reason to innovate with their moves

MUMBAI: City Slums by GRAMMY Award nominated Indian American songwriter Raja Kumari featuring Mumbai rapper DIVINE, is now not only the anthem of the streets but also the anthem for dance crews across India.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2017

Five heavyweight nominees for 'Best Indian Act' at MTV EMA17

MUMBAI: MTV EMA is back with heavyweight nominees. Under the Best Indian Act it has artistes like Parekh and Singh, Hard Kaur, Raja Kumari, Nucleya and Yatharth.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2017

Phase one tickets sold out at Bacardi NH7 Weekender Pune

MUMBAI: The happy festival of India Bacardi NH7 Weekender just announced that Phase one Regular Season tickets to #BacardiNH7 Weekender Pune have sold out.The phase one ticket was priced at Rs. 3000. Now the Weekender fans can avail phase two tickets at Rs.3250.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Prasar Bharati gearing up to mark its twentieth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Jingles and short film competitions are being held for current staff and former employread more

News
24th National Tournament for the Blind aired live on Radio Udaan

MUMBAI: Radio Udaan an internet community radio station aired live and exclusive commentary of tread more

News
T-Series Vinod Bhanushali speaks on ED raid; Chitra Singh applauds the move
,

MUMBAI: The music labels are currently on their toes with Enforcement Directorate officers raidiread more

Press Releases
Captivating character 'Whatsap Chachu' will entertain BIG FM Delhi listeners

MUMBAI: BIG FM is all set to entertain Delhi listeners with a new interstitial - ‘Whatsap Chachu.read more

News
ED raids on major music labels ongoing
,

MUMBAI: Indian music labels are facing a different kind of music.read more

top# 5 articles

1
The songs that Dhinchak Pooja and Akash Dadlani make is not music: Shaan

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan who is known for his versatility as a singer has expressed his opinion about the current music scenario. The Tanha Dil singer,...read more

2
The Madras Gig to help south India's indie music talents

MUMBAI: Global music company Sony Music and South Indias post-production facility Knack Studios have collaborated for The Madras Gig, which is a...read more

3
Armaan and Shirley recreate the Cadbury Silk theme song

MUMBAI: Cadbury advertisements have been the cutest and most melodious over the years and its just going to get sweeter with two famous voices being...read more

4
These singers have praised Sunidhi Chauhan for 'Oye Firangi'

MUMBAI: Sunidhi Chauhan has received praises for her remarkable voice in Oye Firang track from Firangi. This track has received immense appreciation...read more

5
A person can't grow in comfort zone: Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Aditya Narayan feels it is very important to step outside one's comfort zone to grow as an individual.The son of popular singer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group