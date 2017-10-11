RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Oct 2017 19:46 |  By RnMTeam

Mika Singh's decade-long wish fulfilled with 'Sexy Baliye'

MUMBAI: Certain wishes take longer than the others to get fulfilled. For, singer Mika Singh it took 10 long years. The wait seemed never-ending, but his Sexy Baliye finally turned it into reality.

Wondering what we are talking about? Well, the 440 Volt singer had been wanting to work with Aamir Khan for almost a decade now. The Secret Superstar song Sexy Baliye fulfilled that wish for Mika.

A new song Sexy Baliye from the upcoming release is out today which is sung by Mika Singh. Taking this as an opportunity, Mika took it to twitter expressing his joy of finally singing for Aamir Khan.

We hope Mika gets many such opportunities.

Also Read: 'Nachdi Phira' from Secret Superstar offers nothing new

Sexy Baliye featuring Aamir Khan is a fun song- video. The music is given by Amit Trivedi, Lyrics by Kausar Munir and sung by Mika Singh.

Check the song here-

Tags
Aamir Khan Secret Superstar Mika Singh 440 Volt Mauja Hi Mauja Dangal
Related news
News | 11 Oct 2017

Singers wish Big B on his 75th birthday

MUMBAI: An actor who gained popularity with films like Zanjeer and Deewar, one who is regarded as the ‘Big B’, yes we are speaking about Amitabh Bachchan who has been an important part of the Bollywood Industry for many years.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2017

Mika Singh's elder brother Ustad Shamsher Singh passes away

MUMBAI: Ustad Shamsher Singh who is the elder brother of popular singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh passed away today in the morning. The singer has done countless stage shows as well as mesmerized his audience with his tabla performances.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2017

'Nachdi Phira' from Secret Superstar offers nothing new

MUMBAI: A new song from Secret Superstar is out today. Every song release from the film helped one understand the plot better, but the new song Nachdi Phira does not offer anything new to the audience.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2017

Singers and their airport controversies

MUMBAI: Celebrities have often been in news for having had a tiff with the airlines and the recent name to flash in this region is of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs host Aditya Narayan.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2017

Singers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 148th Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: It’s the birth anniversary of ‘The Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi today and we at Radioandmusic bring to you singers who have paid their homage to Mahatma Gandhi on social media this Gandhi Jayanti 2017. Adnan Sami

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM and Radio Nasha celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday
, ,

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan turning 75, MY FM and Radio Nasha pays a special triread more

Press Releases
BIG FM Guwahati MJ Sujita awarded 'Best Radio Jockey' by Axomiya Maya

MUMBAI: BIG FM saw yet another accolade come its way with MJ Sujita being honoured as the Best Rread more

Interviews
EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnivaread more

News
Radio Mirchi hits Jammu airwaves

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic was the first one to inform you about Radio Mirchi’s new station launch inread more

News
OML enters dance festival space with Breezer Vivid Shuffle

MUMBAI: Only Much Louder (OML) which already owns BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, a diverse comedy-centricread more

top# 5 articles

1
You need hunger to succeed, passion to excel: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI:  Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, a food enthusiast who is a judge on new TV show Grilled, says whether it is music or food, people must have...read more

2
Yumna Ajin eliminated from 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

MUMBAI: A shocking elimination has taken place on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017.It’s was all hunky dory on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa...read more

3
Budweiser has something special for 13 October

MUMBAI: There is always something special about 13 October to Budweiser. As a part Budweiser’s flagship platform What’s Brewing, Budweiser is...read more

4
BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation support new artists at ADE

MUMBAI: For the first time the BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation showcase will take place at Amsterdam Dance Event, the leading electronic...read more

5
DJ Anish Sood to release debut studio album

MUMBAI: DJ Anish Sood, after completing nearly a decade in the dance music industry, will soon release his debut studio album titled Future Perfect....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group