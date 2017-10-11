Mika Singh's decade-long wish fulfilled with 'Sexy Baliye'

MUMBAI: Certain wishes take longer than the others to get fulfilled. For, singer Mika Singh it took 10 long years. The wait seemed never-ending, but his Sexy Baliye finally turned it into reality.

Wondering what we are talking about? Well, the 440 Volt singer had been wanting to work with Aamir Khan for almost a decade now. The Secret Superstar song Sexy Baliye fulfilled that wish for Mika.

A new song Sexy Baliye from the upcoming release is out today which is sung by Mika Singh. Taking this as an opportunity, Mika took it to twitter expressing his joy of finally singing for Aamir Khan.

Waited more than 10 years to work with Big bro @aamir_khan Sabar ka phal meetha hota hai...Enjoy #SexyBaliye https://t.co/iMCeNI2eTT... pic.twitter.com/o96DMLEkek — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 11, 2017

Sexy Baliye featuring Aamir Khan is a fun song- video. The music is given by Amit Trivedi, Lyrics by Kausar Munir and sung by Mika Singh.

