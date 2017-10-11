RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Oct 2017 12:06 |  By RnMTeam

Facebook bans rapper Lil B for 'hate speech'

MUMBAI: Facebook has banned rapper Lil B on charges of spreading 'hate speech' on its platform.

A Facebook representative told Motherboard late on Tuesday that Lil B was banned for 30 days for violating its hate speech policies.

The spokesperson also said that the offending posts were deleted, the report added.

Lil B had earlier tweeted that he was banned for "talking about white people" on the site.

It was still unclear which posts forced Facebook to take the action.

Lil B's last post read: "Do the white nationalist or the KKK (Ku Klux Klan) or Neo-nazis really hate me? I don't believe it and I love them! I'm serious I love all humans - Lil B."

In 2014, Facebook had banned him for posts related to racial issues and sex trafficking.

Facebook had earlier banned activist Shaun King for posting a racist message he received. The social networking giant later removed the ban.

Other prominent activists such as Didi Delgado and Ijeoma Oluo have also been banned by Facebook for their posts.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lil B Facebook Ku Klux Klan Neo-nazis Didi Delgado Ijeoma Oluo
Related news
News | 09 Oct 2017

Vh1 Supersonic 2018 tickets to cost Rs 2999

MUMBAI: Yes you read it right, isn’t it great news? The flash sale of Vh1 Supersonic’s 2018 has begun and all one has to pay for this three-day event is Rs 2999. 

read more
News | 18 Aug 2017

Major highlights from 'Is music in India really independent?'

MUMBAI: In the present scenario the craft or the artist is being constantly attacked on freedom of speech and expression. This has now become a topic of concern most of the artists who work day in and day out to produce the best.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2017

Country, pop star Glen Campbell dies at 81

MUMBAI: US country and pop singer Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer's, his family said on the musician's official Facebook account. He was 81. A string of celebrities have paid tribute to him on social media.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2017

DJ Shilpi 'elated' with success of 'Salaam-E-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Actress and DJ Shilpi Sharma's latest single Salaam-E- Ishq has received over one million views on YouTube and Facebook. She is "elated" with the response to the song.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2017

Music album of Shab launched in the first ever FB Live Concert

MUMBAI: The team of the film Shab made a history of sorts when they launched their music album at the first ever Facebook Live Concert held on 22 June. The team plugged in to Mithoon’s compositions and performed live at the event held at Facebook Office, hosted by Facebook TIPS Page.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnivaread more

News
Radio Mirchi hits Jammu airwaves

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic was the first one to inform you about Radio Mirchi’s new station launch inread more

News
OML enters dance festival space with Breezer Vivid Shuffle

MUMBAI: Only Much Louder (OML) which already owns BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, a diverse comedy-centricread more

News
BARC Week 39: B4U dips; Zoom shows a notable rise

MUMBAI:  In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

Press Releases
Gaana Originals crosses 20 million streams in five weeks

MUMBAI: Gaana Originals, a platform to promote non-film music, which was launchread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kalpana Patowary celebrates the feeling of motherhood at Paddy Fields 2017

MUMBAI: Gandi Baat, O Re Kaharo singer and Multilingual Indian Folk artist Kalpana Patowary performed at the Paddy Field Festival 2017 (Folk +...read more

2
Mika Singh's elder brother Ustad Shamsher Singh passes away

MUMBAI: Ustad Shamsher Singh who is the elder brother of popular singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh passed away today in the morning. The singer has...read more

3
'Yaari' song from Sardar Mohammad is out

MUMBAI: Religion has been always a talked topic in our nation. From fights on religion to unions on religion, we have seen it all. Whenever films are...read more

4
It's Diwali time for 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs'

MUMBAI: The festival of lights is around the corner, everyone is gearing up for their favourite Diwali and so is the jury of Zee TV’s singing reality...read more

5
Sander van Doorn reveals debut album as Purple Haze

MUMBAI: The genesis of Purple Haze actually stretches back some nine years, when Sander created a new moniker for darker, more euphoric tracks such...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group