Facebook gears up for World Music Day with a bundle of new initiatives for music enthusiasts in India

MUMBAI: Facebook today announced a bundle of new initiatives for music enthusiasts in the country including a week-long celebration for World Music Day from June 21 - June 27. Over 80 artists, singers, music composers across genres including film, classical, ghazals, pop, indie, rap, hip-hop, will be taking the virtual stage across Facebook and Instagram with an aim to make #MoreMusicTogether.

Music plays an instrumental role in enabling people to share, connect and express themselves across Facebook and Instagram; and help artists to tell their stories and reach new audiences through the creative use of our platforms. As part of the #MoreMusicTogether initiative, the company has partnered with artists, music publishers and labels to provide an engaging experience along with a range of features for music lovers to connect and create their personalized content.

Paras Sharma, Director, Media Partnerships, Facebook India, said, "We have been working with partners from the Indian music industry to build unique social experiences and bring music into the ways people connect and share moments on Facebook and Instagram. The past few months have been difficult for many, but it's been heartening to see how people have come together on our platforms to help each other. With the #MoreMusicTogether initiative, we are focused on enabling people to express themselves through music, and helping artists and fans to foster deeper connections."

The line-up includes:

Virtual concerts on Facebook and Instagram : As an extension of Facebook's 'Social For Good' initiative, over 80 artists including Amit Trivedi, Lucky Ali, Lisa Misha, Jassie Gill, B Praak, Arjun Kunnango, Euphoria, Zaeden, Rupam Islam, Sherry Maan, Stebin Ben, Mamta Sharma and many more will perform at a concert called 'Live In Your Living Room' across Instagram and Facebook. Slated from June 22nd to 26th, fans will be able to view and share their love for the live performances from 7-10 pm with a regional version featuring leading artists from the South from 5 - 7 pm.

New Music Launch : Popular artists from the music industry including Himesh Reshammiya, Stebin Ben, Gurnam Bhullar, Ritviz (who will be releasing his upcoming new album First on Reels), and many more, will be unveiling their new songs on Instagram/Facebook during the week

Independent Artists Program: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their music across Facebook and Instagram products through the Facebook Independent Artist Program. The program and an easy music delivery process via distributor partners will enable artists to get their music everywhere that Facebook offers a music library -- free of charge -- including in Stories and Reels.

Music lovers can also look forward to expressing themselves through engaging Reels challenges, a newly launched AR filter - 'Beat Dance' developed by creator Varun Rikar and T-Series and special edition MoreMusicTogether Stickers. For the first time ever, the company will also unveil a playlist called 'Discovered on Reels' which includes some of the most popular songs on Instagram Reels that fans can listen to on JioSaavn.