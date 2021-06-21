Facebook gears up for World Music Day with a bundle of new initiatives for music enthusiasts in India

MUMBAI: Facebook today announced a bundle of new initiatives for music enthusiasts in the country including a week-long celebration for World Music Day from June 21 - June 27. Over 80 artists, singers, music composers across genres including film, classical, ghazals, pop, indie, rap, hip-hop, will be taking the virtual stage across Facebook and Instagram with an aim to make #MoreMusicTogether.
Music plays an instrumental role in enabling people to share, connect and express themselves across Facebook and Instagram; and help artists to tell their stories and reach new audiences through the creative use of our platforms. As part of the #MoreMusicTogether initiative, the company has partnered with artists, music publishers and labels to provide an engaging experience along with a range of features for music lovers to connect and create their personalized content.
Paras Sharma, Director, Media Partnerships, Facebook India, said, "We have been working with partners from the Indian music industry to build unique social experiences and bring music into the ways people connect and share moments on Facebook and Instagram. The past few months have been difficult for many, but it's been heartening to see how people have come together on our platforms to help each other. With the #MoreMusicTogether initiative, we are focused on enabling people to express themselves through music, and helping artists and fans to foster deeper connections."
The line-up includes:
Music lovers can also look forward to expressing themselves through engaging Reels challenges, a newly launched AR filter - 'Beat Dance' developed by creator Varun Rikar and T-Series and special edition MoreMusicTogether Stickers. For the first time ever, the company will also unveil a playlist called 'Discovered on Reels' which includes some of the most popular songs on Instagram Reels that fans can listen to on JioSaavn.
