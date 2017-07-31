RadioandMusic
News |  31 Jul 2017 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

Dhrupad maestro Sayeed Uddin passes away at 78

MUMBAI: Popularly known as Sayeed Bhai, well known Ustad Sayeed Uddin Dagar passed away late on Sunday evening following prolonged illness in Pune.

According to the sources at the hospital, he was 78 and diagnosed with kidney ailments and other issues. He is survived by two sons.

Sayeed was an Indian classical vocalist belonging to the Dhrupad traditions, the oldest existing form of north Indian classical music. He was also a part of Dagar family of musicians representing the 19th generation.

