News |  20 Oct 2018 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

'Yatra With Aanchal' presents its first-ever collaboration with poet Mohammad Sadriwala through 'Kahaniyon ki Yatra'

MUMBAI: While the city is abuzz with shows, the itinerary has something for everyone. From Bollywood to Rock, Sufi and classical, the range is wide to choose from. One of the events during the upcoming weekend would be a poetic evening with an old-world charm, having an interesting name. Yatra With Aanchal presents its first-ever collaboration with the poet Mohammad Sadriwala through the act, Kahaniyon Ki Yatra, which will have a Kahani, written by Mohammad Sadriwala. Also, every phase will have a song, written by Sadriwala, and composed as well as sung by the band, Yatra With Aanchal. 

 This is the first show of Kahaniyon Ki Yatra and will feature Mahi on Guitar, Lakshya on Darbuka, Cajon and percussions and Aanchal from the band, Yatra With Aanchal and Sadriwala the poet. 

Sharing her thoughts, Aanchal said, “This is another of a very special collaboration of the band Yatra With Aanchal and Mohammad. Our idea is to bring stories to life and with Mohommad it all seems so easy. Kahaniyon ki Yatra is marking its debut act at Cuckoo and we are super-duper hopeful that people will love it.” 

The man behind the pen, Mohammad said, “There could not have been a better collaboration for this idea of ours than having Yatra With Aanchal on board. I am glad Aanchal and the team has collaborated for this project and we simply know that people will love and support our newly found love for Kahanis.” 

Availability and Pricing:

·   Day and Date: Sunday, 21 October 2018

·   Time: 7.30 pm 

·   Price: Rs. 250          

·  Venue:  Cuckoo Club, Bandra West.

