RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jul 2017 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

Mel B asked to show medical records over domestic violence claims

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has asked a court to force the former Spice Girl star to produce hospital and medical records over her claims that he beat her during their decade-long marriage.

Court records show Belafonte's legal team made a request for the documents three months ago to prepare for a trial scheduled in September set to deal with the allegations of domestic violence against the film producer, reports dailymail.co.uk.

But despite repeated requests for the paperwork and three-time extensions, Mel B's response has been "woefully deficient", according to the court documents, and Belafonte's attorney, Grace Jamra, has now filed a "motion to compel" asking the court to order Mel B to produce the records.

The hospital records asked by Belafonte are the ones related to injuries Mel B sustained when she was forced to pull out of The X Factor finale in 2014.

Belafonte first asked for the documents on 5 April, two days after he was given a temporary domestic violence restraining order.

After a series of letters failed to produce the paperwork, Belafonte had "no choice" but to ask the court to act, according to the court filing. Belafonte is now waiting for a judge to make the order.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mel B Spice Girl Stephen Belafonte Grace Jamra Domestic Violence
Related news
News | 17 Jul 2017

Mel B's unhappy with court's spousal support decision

MUMBAI: Singer Mel Bs mother Andrea Brown has slammed the court's decision for ordering her daughter to pay her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte spousal support of 30,000 pounds a month.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2017

Mel B has just 961 pounds in bank account

MUMBAI: Former Spice Girl Mel B has spent 38 million pounds on her extravagant lifestyle, and now has just 961 pounds left in her bank account.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2017

Mel B's estranged husband granted visitation rights with daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has been granted monitored visitation with his daughter Madison.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2017

Mel B credits Cowell for helping her leave Belafonte

MUMBAI: Music mogul Simon Cowell reportedly played a huge part in convincing singer Mel B to leave her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

read more
vic-beckham
News | 08 Apr 2017

Was never Spice Girls' best singer: Victoria Beckham

MUMBAI: Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, now a designer, says she was never the best singer or dancer in the group, which also consisted of Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie C.

read more

RnM Biz

News
SOCIALive to feature The F16s and Vernon Noronha

MUMBAI: With an aim to showcase quality live performances and to bring back the feeling of nostalread more

Interviews
We have to find ways in which we can differentiate ourselves: 9XO channel head Clyde D'souza
,

International music brands had been ruling the English music channel space in India until 9Xread more

News
Most Indians still prefer to download music than live streaming

MUMBAI: What could make global live streaming players a little concerned, a global survey on Tuesread more

Press Releases
Cara Delevingne, Martin Garrix and Li Yifeng front the new A|X Armani Exchange

MUMBAI: New energy with the same spirit: the new A|X Armani Exchange campaign shot by Sabine Villread more

News
Smriti Irani is new I and B Minister after Vice-Presidential nominee Naidu quits cabinet
,

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned politician Smriti Zubin Irani has been given additional charge of the Infread more

top# 5 articles

1
Max Styler explores romantic angst with newest massive release 'Promises'

MUMBAI: Since signing to Dim Mak three years ago at only 18 years old, Max Styler has transformed from a bedroom producer to a full-fledged artist,...read more

2
'Jatt Jaguar'- Just another Punjabi song

MUMBAI: Mubarakan's new song Jatt Jaguar is out now, which is composed by Amaal Mallik. Though the song has a good flow, the tune and music remind...read more

3
Arko Pravo Mukherjee's next Bollywood project, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer-lyricist Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming single, Aainda with Sony Music Pop, has...read more

4
Pink pays tribute to husband

MUMBAI: Singer Pink has paid tribute to her husband Carey Hart on the occasion of his 42nd birthday. Pink, 37, took to Instagram on Monday to share a...read more

5
Mehdi Hassan: A voice hard to forget

MUMBAI: Mehdi Hassan had an unmatchable voice, one that created a niche for him in the music industry of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, and that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group