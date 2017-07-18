Mel B asked to show medical records over domestic violence claims

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has asked a court to force the former Spice Girl star to produce hospital and medical records over her claims that he beat her during their decade-long marriage.

Court records show Belafonte's legal team made a request for the documents three months ago to prepare for a trial scheduled in September set to deal with the allegations of domestic violence against the film producer, reports dailymail.co.uk.

But despite repeated requests for the paperwork and three-time extensions, Mel B's response has been "woefully deficient", according to the court documents, and Belafonte's attorney, Grace Jamra, has now filed a "motion to compel" asking the court to order Mel B to produce the records.

The hospital records asked by Belafonte are the ones related to injuries Mel B sustained when she was forced to pull out of The X Factor finale in 2014.

Belafonte first asked for the documents on 5 April, two days after he was given a temporary domestic violence restraining order.

After a series of letters failed to produce the paperwork, Belafonte had "no choice" but to ask the court to act, according to the court filing. Belafonte is now waiting for a judge to make the order.

