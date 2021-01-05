Singer Geri Horner says she has always felt more confident when she is with her female friends

MUMBAI: The Spice Girls member stressed on the importance of sisterhood in a new episode of her YouTube series "Rainbow Woman", reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"When I was in the Spice Girls when I was younger, we'd enter a room together. You feel a little bit more confident when you're in a pack. It's that female pack mentality," she said.
"I need that sort of female support, that understanding, that connection that I can only ever get from them. I think as women, we understand that. We appreciate it," she added.
In the episode, Geri spends time with a herd of female elephants, and explains the lessons nature has taught her over the years.
The singer said: "I've always loved being around other females. The connection I have with other females, all together, I always feel uplifted and connected."
"It's a very different language. We can look after each other. You can have each other's backs. There's a lot of unity from that. And these elephants, they teach us that," she added.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) headed by Chairman Mr.read more
MUMBAI: Serial entrepreneur and entertainment guru Shailendra Singh has spent the pandemic not jread more
MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more
MUMBAI: Playback icon Lata Mangeshkar remembered legendary musician Rahul Dev Burman on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday. An emotional...read more
MUMBAI: Global superstar DJ/producer David Guetta made a huge artistic statement over new years with a performance at one of Paris’ most iconic...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber is continuing his long-running joke about wanting to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight, saying that the Hollywood star...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Duncan James says his fellow members of the band Blue never had a fallout in 20 years. The band, consisting of Duncan, Antony Costa,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Hariharan has collaborated with tabla artiste Bickram Ghosh for a romantic music album. Titled Ishq, the album will be released on...read more