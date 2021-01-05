Singer Geri Horner says she has always felt more confident when she is with her female friends

MUMBAI: The Spice Girls member stressed on the importance of sisterhood in a new episode of her YouTube series "Rainbow Woman", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"When I was in the Spice Girls when I was younger, we'd enter a room together. You feel a little bit more confident when you're in a pack. It's that female pack mentality," she said.

"I need that sort of female support, that understanding, that connection that I can only ever get from them. I think as women, we understand that. We appreciate it," she added.

In the episode, Geri spends time with a herd of female elephants, and explains the lessons nature has taught her over the years.

The singer said: "I've always loved being around other females. The connection I have with other females, all together, I always feel uplifted and connected."

"It's a very different language. We can look after each other. You can have each other's backs. There's a lot of unity from that. And these elephants, they teach us that," she added.

