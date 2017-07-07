Gaana signs exclusive deal for Jassi Gill's 'Dill Tutda'

MUMBAI: Ganna, the music app has announced an exclusive association with the famous Punjabi heartthrob, Jassi Gill. Ganna now have the exclusive rights for online music streaming for Jassi Gill’s latest track ‘Dill Tutda’ for six months. The single was an instant hit, just in two weeks of its release; it crossed 1.5 milllion playouts on Ganna.

Gaana COO Prashan Agarwal said, “Jassi Gill is a talented versatile singer and is the voice behind foot-tapping numbers such as ‘Bapu Zimidar’, ‘Snapchat’ and has also sung heart-wrenching ballads such as ‘Ik Saal’, ‘Pyaar Mera’, ‘Gabbroo’, ‘Fer Ohi Hoyea’ and many more with awe inspiring finesse.”

On exclusive association with Gaana , Jassi said “ Gaana is the biggest music streaming platform and I am really excited about this partnership. I am eagerly waiting to see the response my new song ‘Dill Tutda’ gets from the audience. I have put my heart and soul in this song. It is piece of work that I believe everyone will be able to relate to”.