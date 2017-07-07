RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Jul 2017 14:29 |  By RnMTeam

Gaana signs exclusive deal for Jassi Gill's 'Dill Tutda'

MUMBAI: Ganna, the music app has announced an exclusive association with the famous Punjabi heartthrob, Jassi Gill. Ganna now have the exclusive rights for online music streaming for Jassi Gill’s latest track ‘Dill Tutda’ for six months. The single was an instant hit, just in two weeks of its release; it crossed 1.5 milllion playouts on Ganna.

Gaana COO Prashan Agarwal said, “Jassi Gill is a talented versatile singer and is the voice behind foot-tapping numbers such as ‘Bapu Zimidar’, ‘Snapchat’ and has also sung heart-wrenching ballads such as ‘Ik Saal’, ‘Pyaar Mera’, ‘Gabbroo’, ‘Fer Ohi Hoyea’ and many more with awe inspiring finesse.”

On exclusive association with Gaana , Jassi said “ Gaana is the biggest music streaming platform and I am really excited about this partnership. I am eagerly waiting to see the response my new song ‘Dill Tutda’ gets from the audience. I have put my heart and soul in this song. It is piece of work that I believe everyone will be able to relate to”.

Tags
Jassi Gill Ganna Dill Tutda
Related news
News | 12 Aug 2016

Watch Jassie Gill and his swaying skills in 'Gabbroo'

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill, the sassy singer who could easily mow down girls with his incredible smile and melodious singing has released his much awaited single 'Gabbroo' today.

read more
News | 08 Aug 2016

Jassie Gill woos listeners with wit for new single

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, who delighted his listeners with a variety of tracks and his charming smile, is geared up for another single 'Gabroo', which will release on 12 August 2016.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2016

Brand ambassador Daler Mehndi coins song for CCL team Punjab De Sher

New Delhi: Daler Mehndi , the brand ambassador for Celebrity Cricket League's new team 'Punjab De Sher', told radioandmusic.com that he was excited with his role as brand ambassador of a team which comprised of all sections of the entertainment industry of Punjab.

read more

RnM Biz

News
AIR shortwave digital transmitters to beam Pakistan, Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: All India Radio would be commissioning of two new Shortwave Solid State digital transmread more

News
Big FM brings back its game on radio – 'BIG Birthday Game'

MUMBAI: Big FM is back with one of its coolest easy to win game on-air with ‘BIG Birthday Game’.read more

News
BARC Week 26: Mastiii continues to be at the top; MTV Beats HD enters chart

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) did not see siread more

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd. continues to be in top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work for in 2017

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), Radio City has emerged as a leader iread more

News
Accedo and Telekom to offer VR experience for live concerts

MUMBAI: Accedo, the video experience pioneer, today announced that it is working with Telekom in read more

top# 5 articles

1
Gaana signs exclusive deal for Jassi Gill's 'Dill Tutda'

MUMBAI: Ganna, the music app has announced an exclusive association with the famous Punjabi heartthrob, Jassi Gill. Ganna now have the exclusive...read more

2
AR Rahman shortlisted for World Soundtrack Award

MUMBAI: AR Rahman is shortlisted for another international award for 'Viceroy’s House'. He is nominated for Public Choice Award. This is not the...read more

3
Kanye West 'frustrated' with Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West's bitter feud with rapper Jay Z reportedly stemmed from his "frustration" that his wife Kim Kardashian is not close...read more

4
Amazing new remix of Charlie Puth's 'Attention' by DJ Oliver Heldens

MUMBAI: Charlie Puth rocketed up the charts with his new song 'Attention', the first single off his upcoming second album. The song has been topping...read more

5
'Santawaani' a folk fusion musical show by Lokmat Media

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, Lokmat Media and BhaDiPa, organised ‘Santawaani’ – a folk-fusion musical show that re-introduces Abhanga...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group