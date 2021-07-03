For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Jul 2021 13:43

Jassi Gill joins cast of Punjabi rom-com 'Fuffad Ji'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Jassi Gill has joined the cast of the upcoming Punjabi rom-com film "Fuffad Ji".

"This film is a fantastic concoction of comedy and romance, and I feel absolutely elated to be a part of it in some way. Films like these always bring joy to the audiences and can be watched anytime by anyone. The quality makes them timeless and memorable," Jassi said.

The film co-stars Binnu Dhillon, Gurnam Bullar, Sidhika Sharma, Jasmin Bajwa and Annu Chaudhary.

"Fuffad Ji" banks on a series of comedy of errors in an attempt to set up wholesome family entertainment. Shooting commenced on June 16 in Punjab and the film is slated to release soon.

The film is written by Raju Verma and directed by Pankaj Batra.

"We are excited to associate with the team. Fuffad Ji is a heart-warming story with a special social message. I am confident that the audience will like the film," said Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, which has produced the film with K. Kumar Studios.

(Source: IANS)

