RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jun 2017 19:01 |  By RnMTeam

'Hawa Hawa' celebrates essence of 'Mubarakan', says Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor says the recreated version of the 1980s song ‘Hawa Hawa’ celebrates the spirit of his forthcoming film ‘Mubarakan’.

"We've chosen 'Hawa Hawa' according to the situation. It's a song we have all grown up dancing to, enjoying ourselves. It's a very celebratory song, our film is also a celebratory film," Arjun said in a statement.

The ‘Gunday’ star added: "The song turned out to be really well. Full credit goes to Bhushan Kumar sir, he managed to find Mika's voice that is something that gives it a new twist and a lift to the song and it creates more energy that you could add to a song."

Directed by Anees Bazmi, ‘Mubarakan’ features Arjun in a double role for the second time after the 2013 film ‘Aurangzeb’. The film also features actor Anil Kapoor and actresses Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz.

‘Mubarakan’ is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions with Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The movie is set to release on 28 July.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Arjun Kapoor Hawa Hawa Mubarakan
Related news
News | 29 Jun 2017

'Mubarakan' releases new song 'Hawa Hawa'

MUMBAI: Second track from the 'Mubarakan' album 'Hawa Hawa' released today, 29 June. The song stars Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. It is sung by Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar. Singh also raps in this song.

read more
News | 24 Jun 2017

Musical trend-setters of the week which will leave you foot-tapping

Mumbai: Fans of the latest music can get the best songs of the past week at the click of a button. The team of Radioandmusic.com has meticulously selected the most trending songs, avoiding the need to waste precious time in searching. Just scroll down to get the latest songs.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2017

'Mubarakan' releases its title track

MUMBAI: The title track of 'Mubarakan' from the movie 'Mubarakan' released today, 22 June 2017. The title song is sung by Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah, Sukriti Kakar and the rap is by Badshah.

read more
News | 16 May 2017

Rishi Rich shifts base to Mumbai; looking forward to Bollywood projects

MUMBAI: Musicians and artists from different parts of India come down to Mumbai to fulfill their dream, but it’s rare to see one move from London to Mumbai. Well, Rishipal Singh Rekhi aka Rishi Rich recently moved his base to make his presence felt in Bollywood.

read more
News | 03 May 2017

'Half Girlfriend' makes it full with a first-time pre-release live concert in Mumbai

MUMBAI: After a super hit ‘ 2 States’, Chetan Bhagat’s next film from his novel ‘Half Girlfriend’ has been the most awaited film of this year - the songs from the film are mesmerizing. Expectedly, the songs have played on top in most listings of the best in Bollywood lyrics.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Music announces exclusive music deal with Pabitra Entertainment

Mumbai: Global music giant, Sony Music announced a digital distribution deal with Orissa’s leadinread more

News
MY FM exclusive music partner for 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar has joined hands with Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming rread more

Press Releases
Times Music acquires music rights of Ashwini Recording Company

MUMBAI: Times Music has acquired the music rights of leading Kannada record label, Ashwini Recordread more

News
Delhi-based Daler Mehendi inspires 'City Ka Darbar' plantation drive with RJ Aadi

MUMBAI: RJ Aadi of Radio City with King of Pop Daler Mehendi undertook a plantation drive at Sanjread more

News
Pancham Da R D Burman to be remembered on his special day on 9X Jalwa

MUMBAI: One of the gems of Indian music industry, Pancham Da RD Burman’s birth anniversary is beread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Mubarakan' releases new song 'Hawa Hawa'

MUMBAI: Second track from the 'Mubarakan' album 'Hawa Hawa' released today, 29 June. The song stars Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. It is sung by...read more

2
Watch Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Pharrell's funked out 'Feels' trip

MUMBAI: Big Sean joins trio on hyper-stylized island getaway in new clip for 'Funk Wav Bounces' single Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean join Calvin...read more

3
Shalmali Kholgade visits Japan through Yatra.com's lens

MUMBAI: One Bollywood's hottest singers, Shalmali Kholgade was recently on a trip to Japan with Yatra.com, to meet her family. The singer did not...read more

4
After 'big' family revelation, Adnan Sami shares pictures

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami opened up in media about his family background for the first time yesterday, as he announced his debut film, 'Afghan'. And...read more

5
'Hawa Hawa' celebrates essence of 'Mubarakan', says Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor says the recreated version of the 1980s song ‘Hawa Hawa’ celebrates the spirit of his forthcoming film ‘Mubarakan’. "We've...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group