Anu Malik conferred with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Award on the reformer's 130th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: After delivering multiple chartbusters and carving a niche for himself with his musical prowess, Anu Malik has now added a new feather to his hat. Yesterday, the composer-singer was awarded the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Award for his contribution in the field of Hindi film music.
Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Ramdas Athawale honoured him with the prestigious award on the 130th birth anniversary of revolutionary jurist and social reformer, Dr Ambedkar. The event was hosted by the spokesperson of the Republican Party of India, Kailash Masoom.
Talking about the big win, Malik says, "I am truly honoured and humbled. This award will motivate me to keep working hard. It has been more than four decades since I am working in the industry. And this win is a huge recognition of my work. It is these victories that keep me going."
On the work front, Malik had last composed for the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that released last month.
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet are all set to get you grooving on your feet with the romantic dance track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ by Bhushan Kumar’s...read more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s popular Bollywood music channel 9XM and Hindi hits music channel 9X Jalwa are now also available on the newly launch Samsung TV...read more
MUMBAI: Noted singer Sonu Nigam on Sunday reacted to the Kumbh Mela being made symbolic for this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The...read more
MUMBAI: “Paisa Yeh Paisa” , “Makhmali”, “Vallav Re Nakhwa”, “Bas Itni Si Tamanna” fame Playback Singer Arpita Singer is excited about her latest...read more
MUMBAI: After delivering multiple chartbusters and carving a niche for himself with his musical prowess, Anu Malik has now added a new feather to his...read more