For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Apr 2021 11:56 |  By RnMTeam

Anu Malik conferred with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Award on the reformer's 130th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: After delivering multiple chartbusters and carving a niche for himself with his musical prowess, Anu Malik has now added a new feather to his hat. Yesterday, the composer-singer was awarded the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Award for his contribution in the field of Hindi film music.

Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Ramdas Athawale honoured him with the prestigious award on the 130th birth anniversary of revolutionary jurist and social reformer, Dr Ambedkar. The event was hosted by the spokesperson of the Republican Party of India, Kailash Masoom.

Talking about the big win, Malik says, "I am truly honoured and humbled. This award will motivate me to keep working hard. It has been more than four decades since I am working in the industry. And this win is a huge recognition of my work. It is these victories that keep me going."

On the work front, Malik had last composed for the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that released last month.

Tags
Anu Malik Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Parineeti Chopra Arjun Kapoor
Related news
News | 19 Apr 2021

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ single ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ starring Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet out now!

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet are all set to get you grooving on your feet with the romantic dance track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2021

Anu Malik did this to himself after listening to Neha Kakkar sing a song

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as one of the judges on Indian Idol 12, began her journey with the same show. She participated in the second season of the music reality show but was eliminated early.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2021

Parineeti Chopra's voice has rawness, says composer Vipin Patwa

MUMBAI: Composer Vipin Patwa can't stop gushing about actress Parineeti Chopra's singing skills. Parineeti recently recorded an unplugged version of the song Matlabi yaariyan from the upcoming film The Girl On The Train.

read more
News | 04 Feb 2021

Know more about India’s first Transgender music band ‘6 Pack Band’

MUMBAI: Music is the one true universal language of human species as it elevates us to new heights and transcends racial/cultural/geographical barriers with ease. The new music band called ‘6 pack band’ has proved the same.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2020

Amaal Mallik: 'Saina' songs will break you beautifully

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik has opened up on the songs he has scored for the forthcoming Saina Nehwal biopic. Amaal took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday to write a long post about the songs for "Saina", which he says is the most special film of his career.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
MCAI declares its election results after a virtually held meeting amid the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ single ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ starring Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet out now!

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet are all set to get you grooving on your feet with the romantic dance track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ by Bhushan Kumar’s...read more

2
9XM and 9X Jalwa now also available on Samsung TV PLUS

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s popular Bollywood music channel 9XM and Hindi hits music channel 9X Jalwa are now also available on the newly launch Samsung TV...read more

3
Sonu Nigam: As a Hindu I feel the Kumbh Mela shouldn't have taken place

MUMBAI: Noted singer Sonu Nigam on Sunday reacted to the Kumbh Mela being made symbolic for this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The...read more

4
Arpita Chakraborty : “Singing for Well Done Baby was one of the best experiences I’ve had!”

MUMBAI: “Paisa Yeh Paisa” , “Makhmali”, “Vallav Re Nakhwa”, “Bas Itni Si Tamanna” fame Playback Singer Arpita Singer is excited about her latest...read more

5
Anu Malik conferred with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Award on the reformer's 130th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: After delivering multiple chartbusters and carving a niche for himself with his musical prowess, Anu Malik has now added a new feather to his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games