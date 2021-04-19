Anu Malik conferred with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Award on the reformer's 130th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: After delivering multiple chartbusters and carving a niche for himself with his musical prowess, Anu Malik has now added a new feather to his hat. Yesterday, the composer-singer was awarded the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Award for his contribution in the field of Hindi film music.

Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Ramdas Athawale honoured him with the prestigious award on the 130th birth anniversary of revolutionary jurist and social reformer, Dr Ambedkar. The event was hosted by the spokesperson of the Republican Party of India, Kailash Masoom.

Talking about the big win, Malik says, "I am truly honoured and humbled. This award will motivate me to keep working hard. It has been more than four decades since I am working in the industry. And this win is a huge recognition of my work. It is these victories that keep me going."

On the work front, Malik had last composed for the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that released last month.